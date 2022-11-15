ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us

Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Josh McDaniels

You couldn't imagine a much worse start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But despite having the second-worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks, owner Mark Davis remains confident in the Josh McDaniels hire. Telling the Review-Journal:. As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said....
Bill Belichick Is Calling For A Significant Rules Change

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for a significant rules change. The National Football League currently does not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00. Those reviews are left up to the officiating booth. Still, plays can get missed, like the one in the Bills vs. Vikings...
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay

Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
Football Fans Furious With ESPN's Decision Tonight

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were supposed to be released at 9:00 p.m. ET. However, a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans delayed the show. After Kentucky and Michigan State went into overtime, ESPN announced the newest rankings would be released following the overtime period.
2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders

QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order...  t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
