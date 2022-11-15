Read full article on original website
Cowboys: 'Playoff Lock' After Shocking Results with Packers and Eagles?
Even after the gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ESPN's FPI indicates the Cowboys are still in good shape.
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us
Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
What Happened to Zach Ertz? Arizona Cardinals Tight End Is Reportedly Out for the Season
Yikes! Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field during Sunday, Nov. 13's game against the NFL team's divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Hoping to help his team improve their 3-6 record, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 12 yards before he was forced to leave the football game.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell credits Belichick for giving him this crucial advice
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is enjoying an excellent rookie coaching campaign, and he credits Bill Belichick with teaching him the key to winning NFL games.
Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Josh McDaniels
You couldn't imagine a much worse start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But despite having the second-worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks, owner Mark Davis remains confident in the Josh McDaniels hire. Telling the Review-Journal:. As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said....
Bill Belichick Is Calling For A Significant Rules Change
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for a significant rules change. The National Football League currently does not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00. Those reviews are left up to the officiating booth. Still, plays can get missed, like the one in the Bills vs. Vikings...
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay
Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
Football Fans Furious With ESPN's Decision Tonight
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were supposed to be released at 9:00 p.m. ET. However, a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans delayed the show. After Kentucky and Michigan State went into overtime, ESPN announced the newest rankings would be released following the overtime period.
2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders
QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order... t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One's Perfect
The Giants and Commanders win, the Cowboys lose a heartbreaker, and the Eagles are no longer perfect.
Next Level: Playoffs, Metrics and the Heisman with Bud Elliott
In this episode of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show, Tommy Ashley and Greg Barnes are joined by Bud Elliott of the Cover 3 Podcast to discuss North Carolina football’s standing on the college landscape in light of the latest college football playoff rankings. Given that the Heels came...
