Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
Producers And Backstage Notes From Friday’s SmackDown
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra...
Legendary Actor, MMA Fighter Tragically Dead At 49
The martial arts and entertainment worlds are both in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Jason David Frank. He was 49 years old. Frank, often referred to by his initials "JDF," rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s as star of the hit TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Initially contracted to do just a few episodes, he became so popular with his Tommy Oliver character that he became the star of the show and wound up doing 124 episodes.
Jamie Hayter: Becoming Champion Is Extremely Validating For Myself
Jamie Hayter did the unthinkable. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion. Following the show, Jamie spoke for the first time as champion at the post show media scrum, where she noted that becoming the champion is extremely validating for her after working so hard to get to this point.
AEW Full Gear: Saraya vs Britt Baker Match Result
Saraya made her return to the ring, but was she successful?. During the entrances, fans were emotional as was Saraya, who’s brother was ringside as she made her entrance. Once the bell rung, the story was clear as early on Saraya took a neck bump, overselling it before standing up with a smile. From then on Britt would work Saraya’s neck. Saraya on the other hand looked like she didn’t miss a beat inside the ring. Saraya would hit the Night Cap, with Britt barely kicking out at 2.
Rhea Ripley And Asuka Set For WarGames Advantage Match On RAW
Last week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that team Bayley and team Bianca would have one member of each team go one on one in a WarGames advantage match, but, they didn’t say who. Now, tonight during a commercial break on SmackDown, they plugged RAW, announcing that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place for the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22)
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. You can read the full results for the show below. Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd & Kevin Knight def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima,...
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded Results (11/18/22)
SCWPro held its SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded event on November 18 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can read the full results for the show below. – Malik Champion def. MFG (w/ Niko Kline) – Garotte (w/ Eric Eznite) def. Tigre Amore. – Maggie...
Eric Bischoff Comments On Stories And Characters Being Sacrificed In Modern Pro Wrestling
The world of professional wrestling has continuously evolved and changed over the course of several decades. However, not every change has been well received by fans and veterans alike. While speaking with Fightful, Eric Bischoff commented on the emphasis of in-ring action in modern-day pro wrestling. “What’s changed? I think...
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
Saraya Heaps Praise On Britt Baker For Carrying Her Throughout Their Rivalry
Saraya has nothing but good things to say about Britt Baker. Britt Baker and Saraya went to war at AEW Full Gear and despite Saraya coming away with the win, much of the praise has been put on Britt Baker. However, that does not mean Saraya’s performance was bad at all, in fact she looked better than ever in the ring. Despite this, Saraya believes Britt Baker carried her throughout their rivalry, both on the microphone and in the ring.
Match Card Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up
The card has been set for this week’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by a Oro Mensah going one-on-one with “Stacks” Channing Lorenzo. Plus, Thea Hail and Dante Chen will face two debuting stars. Hail will face Dani Palmer and Dante will go one-on-one with Oba Femi.
JBL Finally Addresses His Baggy Pants, Blames His Large Ass
JBL’s pants are just aggressively large. JBL Returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW aside Baron Corbin on October 17th, 2022, but, not many were talking about the return itself, rather JBL’s big huge baggy pants. The top half of JBL’s suit seemed fine but his bottoms just looked like they flooded off of his legs, it was something to behold. If MC-Hammer had a suit pant line, they’d look like this. Now, on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, JBL finally addressed what’s up with those baggy ass pants!
Ultra Championship Match Announced For PCW ULTRA: ANNIVER7ARY
PCW Ultra’s ‘ANNIVER7ARY’ Show is coming up Friday, January 27, 2023 at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. The event is the 7th anniversary for PCW Ultra and they’ve announced a big headlining match. At the event, the current Ultra Champion, Jacob Fatu, will be defending his championship against Black Taurus in what’s sure to be an epic battle. Previously, PCW Ultra announced the first match for the show which is Viva Van vs. Masha Slamovich for the UltraWoman Championship.
AEW Dynamite Post Show – Full Gear Go-Home Show – Nov. 16, 2022 | Full Results & Review
It’s time for another Bodyslam.net AEW Dynamite Post Show! Kyle is off with the flu this week, so Adam Yeary from All Elite Weekly has stepped into the ring to recap and review this week’s AEW Dynamite with Mike Hamley. Reunited and it feels so good!. This week’s...
Fans Can Expect Another “Newsworthy” AEW Show For Full Gear
It looks like Tony Khan is planning a newsworthy show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. Fightful Select have reported that an AEW source has noted tonight will be a “noteworthy” show. An AEW source familiar with our writing style (articles on title changes, returns, debuts, turns, big...
