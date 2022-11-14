Read full article on original website
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday
This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
insidenu.com
Three matchups to watch against Purdue
After Northwestern (1-9, 1-5 B1G) suffered a brutal 31-3 loss at the hands of Minnesota, the ‘Cats will now have to turn their attention to another quality opponent on the road. Purdue (6-4, 4-3 B1G) is hoping to build upon the momentum gained by the Boilermakers’ 31-24 upset of then-No. 21 Illinois in Champaign. Northwestern will look to be “spoilermakers” against the Boilermakers on Saturday, while Purdue continues its march toward a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. Below are the three most important matchups for Saturday.
insidenu.com
Where are we Wednesday: A deep, dark place
Today is November 16. The Northwestern men’s basketball team has more wins than the football team. Football season began in August; basketball started last Monday. After another loss to Minnesota last weekend, the ‘Cats are 1-9 and still have yet to win a contest on American soil. In what feels like eons ago, there was an optimistic feeling surrounding this team after its lone win against Nebraska. Now, Northwestern is left with far more questions than anyone could’ve expected coming into the season.
247Sports
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media following a 16 point loss to DePaul. The conversation included talk about the Jamison Battle injury, youth vs experience, the value he can take from this learning experience, and so much more. Was that a preview of the physicality that you...
DePaul beats Minnesota, snaps win streak at home
Javan Johnson notched 20 points and Umoja Gibson added 14 points and eight assists as DePaul earned a 69-53 victory
insidenu.com
Field Hockey: Wildcats clinch second straight Final Four berth with two shootout victories
Spoiler alert: Northwestern field hockey is going to its second consecutive Final Four, a first in program history. The way the team got there, though, can only be described with one word: cardiac. On Friday, the ‘Cats met No. 25 Miami (OH) for their first-round matchup. While the first matchup...
Ice-cold Gophers lose at home to DePaul
Without Jamison Battle, the Gophers couldn't find their shot in a loss to the Blue Demons.
WOAH! You’ve Got To See This Minnesota Hockey Game Hit From Friday Night!
There was a lot going on this weekend, the Minnesota Wild were playing, the Vikings rollercoaster of a win yesterday, and of course college hockey. Over the weekend the Gophers took on Penn State at Mariucci. On Friday night the game between the two teams featured a glass-shattering hit!. The...
insidenu.com
Women’s Soccer: Dominant first round victory sets up second round matchup with Vanderbilt
There is no more room for error at this point in the season, and Northwestern is clean so far. In the team’s first NCAA Tournament action since 2018, the junior class came up clutch to secure the victory. Let’s break it down. Nov. 12 vs Southern Illinois University...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
