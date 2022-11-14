ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 KDAT

Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday

This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insidenu.com

Three matchups to watch against Purdue

After Northwestern (1-9, 1-5 B1G) suffered a brutal 31-3 loss at the hands of Minnesota, the ‘Cats will now have to turn their attention to another quality opponent on the road. Purdue (6-4, 4-3 B1G) is hoping to build upon the momentum gained by the Boilermakers’ 31-24 upset of then-No. 21 Illinois in Champaign. Northwestern will look to be “spoilermakers” against the Boilermakers on Saturday, while Purdue continues its march toward a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. Below are the three most important matchups for Saturday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
insidenu.com

Where are we Wednesday: A deep, dark place

Today is November 16. The Northwestern men’s basketball team has more wins than the football team. Football season began in August; basketball started last Monday. After another loss to Minnesota last weekend, the ‘Cats are 1-9 and still have yet to win a contest on American soil. In what feels like eons ago, there was an optimistic feeling surrounding this team after its lone win against Nebraska. Now, Northwestern is left with far more questions than anyone could’ve expected coming into the season.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul

Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media following a 16 point loss to DePaul. The conversation included talk about the Jamison Battle injury, youth vs experience, the value he can take from this learning experience, and so much more. Was that a preview of the physicality that you...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
103.7 THE LOON

Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

