Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race

Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston dead at 68

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The Speaker of the Georgia House, David Ralston, has died. He was sixty-eight years old. The announcement comes from Ralston's Communication Director via Twitter. Ralston was elected to the position of Speaker of the Georgia House in 2010 and served until his death. He recently announced that...
A sign of progress

In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton County superior judge overturning Georgia’s abortion ban

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Governor Brian Kemp signed the heartbeat bill in 2019, it went into effect in July. Now a Fulton county judge says it violates Georgia’s constitution that protects a right to privacy and liberty, and has overturned the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks. The director of Augusta Care Pregnancy Center disagrees […]
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Approximately one week since midterm election night in Georgia, Herschel Walker is doubling down on his efforts to win Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on December 6th. The professional athlete-turned-political-candidate has made his voice known throughout the state and is showing no signs of slowing down.  Monday, November 14th, Walker hosted an “Evict […] The post Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia abortion ban overruled: What's next for Georgians

Ga. — The ACLU of Georgia weighs in on what’s next for Georgians after the state’s abortion ban has been overruled. Tuesday, a Fulton County Superior Court Judge ruled Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill unconstitutional. As a result, ACLU Executive Director Andrea Young says the state will now revert back to the previous abortion law passed in 2012.
Election officials meeting to certify midterm results

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
