GOP civil war spreads to Georgia runoff
Republican factions squabble over strategy and whether Trump's latest campaign will help or hurt Walker.
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
WMAZ
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
wfxg.com
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston dead at 68
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The Speaker of the Georgia House, David Ralston, has died. He was sixty-eight years old. The announcement comes from Ralston's Communication Director via Twitter. Ralston was elected to the position of Speaker of the Georgia House in 2010 and served until his death. He recently announced that...
A sign of progress
In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton County superior judge overturning Georgia’s abortion ban
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Governor Brian Kemp signed the heartbeat bill in 2019, it went into effect in July. Now a Fulton county judge says it violates Georgia’s constitution that protects a right to privacy and liberty, and has overturned the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks. The director of Augusta Care Pregnancy Center disagrees […]
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
ATLANTA - Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are early voting dates for U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. A change in Georgia law with Senate Bill 202 means instead of the nine-week runoff race we saw in the 2020 Senate elections, this runoff will be four weeks after Election Day.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Approximately one week since midterm election night in Georgia, Herschel Walker is doubling down on his efforts to win Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on December 6th. The professional athlete-turned-political-candidate has made his voice known throughout the state and is showing no signs of slowing down. Monday, November 14th, Walker hosted an “Evict […] The post Walker doubles down in Augusta on ‘Evict Warnock Bus Tour’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WJCL
Georgia abortion ban overruled: What's next for Georgians
Ga. — The ACLU of Georgia weighs in on what’s next for Georgians after the state’s abortion ban has been overruled. Tuesday, a Fulton County Superior Court Judge ruled Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill unconstitutional. As a result, ACLU Executive Director Andrea Young says the state will now revert back to the previous abortion law passed in 2012.
WXIA 11 Alive
Questions remain on when early voting in Georgia runoff will begin
The new law shortens the time allowed for early voting. Several election boards will meet today to discuss.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
WALB 10
Young voter turnout in Georgia at second best in three decades, center says; VSU program encourages voting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Young voters had a huge role in the mid-term elections and they could be just as important in the Senate runoff. Georgia saw the second-highest young voter turnout in the last three decades— 4% less than the highest turnout in 2018. That’s according to a Civic Learning Research Center.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Election officials meeting to certify midterm results
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
Richmond County Board of Elections preparing for December runoff and early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Advanced voting for the runoff election runs from November 28th through December 2nd. Voters cast more than 60,000 ballots in the November election and turnout is expected to be strong in 3 weeks. Four locations will open for early voting in Augusta. That includes the municipal building, as well as the warren road, henry […]
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
