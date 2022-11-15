Pitt (14-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) vs Florida State (15-2-3, 8-2-0 ACC) Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Seminole Soccer Complex, Tallahassee, FL. The Pitt Panthers women’s soccer team has boldly gone where it’s never gone before throughout the 2022 season, reaching many program firsts, including making it to the ACC tournament, reaching the NCAA tournament and winning its first two matches against Buffalo and Georgetown.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO