pittsburghsoccernow.com

NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Preview: Pitt determined ‘to go as far as they can’ as they face top seed Florida State in Sweet 16

Pitt (14-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) vs Florida State (15-2-3, 8-2-0 ACC) Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Seminole Soccer Complex, Tallahassee, FL. The Pitt Panthers women’s soccer team has boldly gone where it’s never gone before throughout the 2022 season, reaching many program firsts, including making it to the ACC tournament, reaching the NCAA tournament and winning its first two matches against Buffalo and Georgetown.
pittsburghsoccernow.com

LIVE: Pitt 2, Georgetown 1, 2nd (NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament)

2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Second Round. Pitt (13-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) vs Georgetown (15-1-5, 8-0-2 Big East) Friday, November 18, 2022 | 2 p.m. | Seminole Soccer Complex, Tallahassee, Fla. Live Stream: ESPN+. Match Updates. 71′ — SAVE by Caitlyn Lazzarini on Maja Lardner. 70′ — Foul...
pittsburghsoccernow.com

FINAL: Pitt 2, Georgetown 1 (NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament)

2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Second Round. Pitt women’s soccer team will continue to dance on — as they’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament with a reslient 2-1 victory against Georgetown at Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL on Friday afternoon.
