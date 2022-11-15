Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
Yardbarker
Reggie Wayne gives emphatic answer on if he would have accepted Colts' HC job
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne did not mince words on Thursday when asked if he would have accepted the team's interim head coaching job. His answer, via the Athletic's Zak Keefer: "S*** yeah! Why wouldn't I?" Instead of offering the job to Wayne, or any of the other...
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Yardbarker
Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end
The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Yardbarker
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try
The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Yardbarker
Three bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Under new head coach Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are the only remaining NFL team that is undefeated with its current head coach. This week they’ll take on a much better recently undefeated squad in the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is coming off a division loss to Washington--the same Washington...
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
Yardbarker
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
Yardbarker
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Comments / 0