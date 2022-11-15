Read full article on original website
A former Western Illinois Correctional Center prison guard convicted in August of violating the civil rights of a prisoner is seeking an acquittal and new trial. 54 year old Todd Sheffler of Mendon was convicted of 5 counts in August by a federal jury in relation to his role in the beating death of 65 year old Larry Earvin at the Mt. Sterling prison facility over 4 years ago. The former Corrections lieutenant was found guilty of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, tampering with a witness, destruction or falsification of records, intimidation or force against a witness, and depriving Earvin of his civil rights. It was Sheffler’s second trial on the charges after a separate jury in April was hung up on the charges but convicted fellow former guard 31 year old Alex Banta of Quincy on similar charges.
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
