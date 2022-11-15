Read full article on original website
Anise W. Prater
Anise Whitaker Prater, 97, of Tallahassee and formerly of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Darlene Simmons
Darlene Simmons entered the sunset of life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Murlene Norton and Robert (Irene) Kaymore Jr., she was born on Monday, May 7, 1962, in Greenville, Florida. She was a member of To God Be The Glory Holiness Church, Palatka. Darlene was formerly employed at Granger’s Café, Sonny’s Barbecue, St. Augustine Scallop House. She was the cook at God’s Little Creations. Her enjoyment and fulfillment in life was going to church, cooking, taking care of children, fishing, and using her skills to create arts & crafts.
Mike Cribby
Michael Lawrence “Mike” Cribby, 64, of Melrose, passed from this life unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home from natural causes. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Elizabeth Varnadoe
Elizabeth Varnadoe, 85, of Holly Hill and formerly of East Palatka, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Palatka stalls on staff search
Several key positions in Palatka’s city government remained open Monday as staff said they’ve struggled to find applicants. City Manager Don Holmes said progress has been “slim to none in terms of…
Putnam County Legal Notices 111922
NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS. The Board of County Commissioners of Putnam County, Florida (the “Board”) hereby provides notice, pursuant to Section 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem special assessments to be levied in the county and within the boundaries of all municipalities of Putnam County, including Crescent City, Interlachen, Palatka, Pomona Park, and Welaka, for the cost of providing (i) fire protection; (ii) emergency medical services pursuant to Section 125.271, Florida Statues; (iii) ferry services and maintenance; (iv) capital improvements including road resurfacing, neighborhood park improvements, beautification and maintenance of rights-of-way, subdivision wall construction and maintenance, subdivision entranceway construction and maintenance and street lighting; (v) road paving and maintenance; (vi) drainage improvements and storm water management systems; and (vii) water/wastewater systems, commencing for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2023 and continuing until discontinued by the County. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, as amended, at a public hearing to be held at 9:15 A.M., or as soon thereafter, on December 13, 2022, in the Commission Meeting Room located at the Putnam County Government Complex, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida. THIS RESOLUTION DOES NOT CREATE ANY NEW SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND DOES NOT INCREASE ANY CURRENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the County Administrator’s Office and Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Gibson Wright
Gibson Wright Sr. was born to Bennie Wright and Carrie Hankins Wright on October 10, 1940, in St. Augustine, Florida. His life was all about fixing cars and having junk. He enjoyed cooking and could do it better than most. He enjoyed family and friends and was a great husband, dad, and grandaddy.
Thumbs up, thumbs down
When the Palatka City Commission met Monday, the group voted 4-1 to reject RQ Music’s proposal to organize the 2023 Blue Crab Festival. Commissioners took umbrage with RQ Music official Jeannetta…
Thelma Smith
Thelma Mae Smith was born on Tuesday, June 1, 1943 to Leo and Rachel Mae Baldwin. She was a loving person who loved her family and raised her grandkids. She was a devoted usher at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed at First Baptist Church of Bunnell and Flagler County Housing Authority.
Upcoming meetings
A few public meetings, one of which will feature a swearing-in ceremony for several elected officials, are on tap for this week. Below is a list of their times and locations. Where: Boardroom of the Administration Building at SJR State’s Palatka campus, 5001 St. Johns Ave. Putnam County Board...
Theft from mail carrier causes school lockdowns
A Palatka elementary school and child care center went into an hourlong lockdown Thursday following reports of a nearby armed robbery. The lockdown for James A. Long Elementary School and Redlands…
Reader: March of Dimes effort to save babies set for Sunday
In hundreds of congregations throughout America, including here in Putnam County, worshipers will learn about the infant health crisis that nearly half a million families cope with each year:…
Sheriff’s office app goes live
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office launched an app Friday that authorities hope will make it easier than ever to keep informed on local public safety. The app, downloadable by searching “Putnam…
Putnam County hospital receives ‘B’ rating
HCA Florida Putnam Hospital’s safety rating increased for the first time in three terms, hospital officials announced Wednesday. The county hospital received a B ranking from The Leapfrog Group,…
Prep girls weightlifting: Panthers have little trouble in defeating Raiders, 71-15
Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s girls weightlifting team soundly defeated visiting Crescent City, 71-15, Wednesday at the Billy Bennett Weight Room. The Panthers (2-0), who had 31 lifters, swept…
Woman killed, 3 others injured in Hollister crash
An Interlachen woman died and three other people were injured Wednesday evening after their car overturned in a single-vehicle crash. The 50-year-old woman was driving and her passengers, ages 18, 14…
Alleged work crew escapee’s charge dropped on ‘technicality’
Official: Sheriff’s office rule calls for serving warrants near end of prison sentence. A man who allegedly fled from an Interlachen prison work crew in 2018 saw his escape charge dismissed Wednesday because authorities served him his warrant too late. Jail logs show 27-year-old Taylor…
