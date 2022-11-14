ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their Color Rush uniforms for Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. This will be the second time the Broncos have worn a full alternate uniform this season. Earlier this year, Denver defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football while wearing their all-blue alternate.
DENVER, CO

