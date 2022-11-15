Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
Boxing Scene
Bill Haney on Lomachenko: This is a Fight That We Know The People Want
In addition to his sheer will and determination, Vasiliy Lomachenko has honed his craft over the course of approximately two decades. As a result, the Ukrainian native has stockpiled boatloads of achievements. In total, the now 34-year-old has aggregated an amateur record of 396 victories against only one defeat, pilfered numerous world titles in the professional ranks, and consistently finds himself mentioned amongst the boxing world’s elite.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Drops Gonzale Coria Twice, Knocks Him Out in Three
Arena Astros, Guadalajara - In a middleweight fight, former WBO 154-pound champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) battered and stopped Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds. On some betting sites, Coria was a 100-1 underdog. For the most part, Munguia was jabing and taking his time in the...
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Boxing Scene
Mark Vicelles, Regie Suganob IBF Title Eliminator Set For February 25 in Bohol, Philippines
Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have a date and site for their all-Filipino showdown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF junior flyweight title eliminator is now set for February 25 in Suganob’s home province of Bohol, Philippines. The winner of the ordered fight will become the mandatory challenger to current IBF junior flyweight titlist Sive Nontshinga, (11-0, 9KOs).
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lele Sadjo Takes Down Emre Cukur in Seven, Retains EBU Title
Le Cannet, France - WBC #11 and IBF #15 super middleweight Kevin Lele Sadjo of France retained his EBU European 168lb title for the very first time by stopping German opponent Emre Cukur in the midst of the seventh round. Powerfully built and very muscular Sadjo, 32 and nicknamed Phenom,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line
Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Mekhrubon Sanginov Reflects on Nearly Being Killed in Defense of Stranger
Undefeated welterweight contender, Mekhrubon Sanginov (13-0-1, 10 KOs), ranked WBA #9, is nothing short of a modern-day superhero, let alone a fighter aiming to compete at the highest level in the sport of boxing. Sanginov, nearly lost his life when he was stabbed in the chest, an incident that took...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Boxing Scene
Liam Davies Boxes Past Ionut Baluta To Capture EBU Title
Liam Davies claimed the vacant European super-bantamweight title with a disciplined display as he outboxed Ionut Baluta over 12 high-intensity rounds in his hometown of Telford. Baluta, a 28-year-old Romanian living in Spain, had proved a menace to British and Irish boxers in recent times, beating Brad Foster, David Oliver...
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Boxing Scene
Julio Angel Garcia, Canelito Sanchez Fight To Ten-Round Draw On Munguia-Coria DAZN Undercard
Julio Angel Garcia was unbothered by a two-division weight disadvantage enjoyed by his opponent. His confidence and ability were nearly enough to pull off a second consecutive short notice win. The undefeated junior featherweight prospect instead had to settle for a ten-round, unanimous draw with countryman Benito ‘Canelito’ Sanchez in...
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Heads Back To Action in Conroe, Texas
Giovanni Marquez is receiving a top education in the fight game and he could not have a better teacher to learn from. Marquez will face Luis Valetin Portalatin of Puerto Rico tonight at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, not far from his hometown of Houston. The four-round bout will be the co-main event of a El Tigre Promotions card.
Boxing Scene
Argi Cortes Overcomes Two Knockdowns, Beats Erick Omar Lopez Via Split Decision
Argi Cortes came dangerously close to pulling off a major upset against the world junior bantamweight champion in his previous outing. The former title challenger nearly landed on the opposite end this time around. Cortes was required to survive two knockdowns and sweat out the judges’ scorecards in taking a...
Boxing Scene
Richard Schaefer: It's Up to Stanionis If He Wants to Fight Spence or Accept Step Aside
Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will soon have to decide for himself how his career will pan out in the early part of 2023, says his promoter Richard Schaefer. Stanionis currently holds the WBA ‘World’ 147-pound title, a lesser version of the one currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who also has the IBF and WBC titles to his name. Stanionis has recently pressed the sanctioning body to enforce his status as mandatory challenger to Spence's title immediately after it was revealed last month that talks for an undisputed welterweight championship between Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford fell through. Sanctioning bodies generally allow unification fights to take precedence over mandatory defenses.
Boxing Scene
Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'
Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA
Eimantas Stanionis has spent the past several weeks targeting an unbeaten welterweight from the greater Dallas area for his next fight. Such a fight could materialize, even if not against the fighter that the secondary titlist had in mind. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has ordered a mandatory title...
Boxing Scene
Matteo Signani Regains EBU Title, Stops Anderson Prestot in Seven
Main event results from Friday's action in Europe:. Italian Matteo Signani, age 43, regained the EBU middleweight title as he stopped defending champion Anderson Prestot from France in the seventh round in Savignano sul Rubicone,. Signani (32-7-3) made a slow start but gradually upped the pace and floored and stopped...
