Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Marc Shaiman described his new show, “Some Like It Hot,” to Page Six as “a big f–king great musical comedy.” “My Judaism overrides any ability to enjoy,” the “Hairspray” composer told us Friday night at a star-studded cocktail party celebrating the show, which is based on the 1959 Marilyn Monroe movie of the same name. “Although I shouldn’t make jokes anymore in this anti-Semitic world but I’m always just waiting for the other shoe to drop.” Despite his tempered enthusiasm, the Tony winner, 63, went on to explain that the musical comedy — co-written with longtime collaborator Scott Whitman — is “very contemporary...

