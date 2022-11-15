The Center for the Arts announces Regina Wilkerson Ward as their new Executive Director effective November 14, 2022. “We are pleased to announce Regina Wilkerson Ward as our Executive Director and welcome her to the team,” shares Denise Parton, Director of Education. “Regina brings to us a new positive energy as well as a deep love, understanding, and enthusiasm for the arts. We are very excited to have her on board!”

