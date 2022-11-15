Read full article on original website
4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa
Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro
Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to...
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne
Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts
Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
Ribbon Cutting: O’Hara Vision Center in Murfreesboro
O’Hara Vision Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102 in Murfreesboro. O’Hara Vision Center offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities. Click or call to connect, and access the quality of vision care you deserve.
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
The Center for the Arts Names New Executive Director
The Center for the Arts announces Regina Wilkerson Ward as their new Executive Director effective November 14, 2022. “We are pleased to announce Regina Wilkerson Ward as our Executive Director and welcome her to the team,” shares Denise Parton, Director of Education. “Regina brings to us a new positive energy as well as a deep love, understanding, and enthusiasm for the arts. We are very excited to have her on board!”
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Mark Your Calendar for the Upcoming RCS Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights
There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply. Thurman Francis Arts Academy – Nov. 28 6...
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday
BNA is expecting an increase in passenger volume between Nov. 20 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier this holiday season. · Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to...
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas
Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Smith Selected as Exchange Club Officer of the Year
Deputy Nathan Smith was honored Wednesday as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Officer of the Year for the Exchange Club. Club President Melissa Wright presented the award during the Exchange Club meeting. Smith earned the award for saving the life of a gunshot wound victim Aug. 14 at...
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023
Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions across the globe. The band has garnered 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits and more than 50 million records sold to date, as well as countless...
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires
Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson
Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old. She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.
Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure
The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November. In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.”
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park
Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates. Opening acts are Grouplove and...
