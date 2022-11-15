ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa

Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro

Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne

Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
LA VERGNE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: O’Hara Vision Center in Murfreesboro

O’Hara Vision Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102 in Murfreesboro. O’Hara Vision Center offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities. Click or call to connect, and access the quality of vision care you deserve.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Center for the Arts Names New Executive Director

The Center for the Arts announces Regina Wilkerson Ward as their new Executive Director effective November 14, 2022. “We are pleased to announce Regina Wilkerson Ward as our Executive Director and welcome her to the team,” shares Denise Parton, Director of Education. “Regina brings to us a new positive energy as well as a deep love, understanding, and enthusiasm for the arts. We are very excited to have her on board!”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities

Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas

Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
MURFREESBORO, TN
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires

Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson

Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old. She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure

The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November. In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.”
NASHVILLE, TN
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

