NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Are the Detroit Pistons now more or less likely to trade Bogdanovic?
The Detroit Pistons got news yesterday that Cade Cunningham’s shin is fractured, which could require season-ending surgery. This is much worse than the original news that he was only going to be out for a week and will force the Pistons to re-evaluate how they will approach the rest of the season.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma
Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
The positives and negatives of the first 15 games for Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are almost one-fifth of the way through the regular season, and they are currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference with an 11-4 record. There have been several things to be excited about early in the season, but there are also some things that need to improve. Here are the positives and negatives about the team’s season thus far.
Kyrie Irving thanks those supporting ‘journey’ as suspension comes to an end
Kyrie Irving is done serving his suspension related to sharing a movie with anti-Semitic themes. Prior to returning, he thanked his supporters. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is set to return on Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving a suspension that was slated to be a minimum of five games, but as many as were needed for Irving to complete five specific steps designed to prove he was contrite and understanding of the pain he caused by sharing a movie.
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
Mike Ditka-themed bachelor party takes Atlanta by storm
The Atlanta Falcons will have quite the crowd at their stadium with a group of men dressed as former Bears coach Mike Ditka. The Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Chicago Bears for Week 11, and they’ll certainly have one of the most unique crowds as an entire bachelor party dressed like Mike Ditka shows up to cheer on the Bears.
Detroit Lions play best game of season to bust Giants, 31-18, for third win in a row
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
