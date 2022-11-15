DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists, helping the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. "Every time I showed up at work this summer after I took the job, he was the first guy in the gym," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Benn. "He was the first guy at training, he was the first guy trying to get quicker. Nobody put more work in than him coming into this season. I think you get what you put in sometimes. He's playing fantastic."

ELMONT, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO