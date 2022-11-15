Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
Then and Now: Blues flip script on early season woes
In last place through first 11 games, Blues have been NHL's best since Nov. 10. The St. Louis Blues look like a different team than it did 10 days ago. Prior to the Nov. 10 game against San Jose, the team had lost eight games in a row - a franchise record - and were last place in the League in a number of categories.
NHL
Sunday Check-in with Lawless
It's bright and early in Vancouver after a late-night flight from Edmonton and the grind which is the NHL season greets another morning in another hotel with another day of preparation set to begin. The equipment managers and athletic trainers, in the enduring lyrics of Jackson Browne's The Loadout, are...
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Flames
The Bolts will try to wrap up an undefeated homestand when they face the Flames on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 4:04 | Huberdeau takes exception to a shove from Myers and drives him to the ice after Vasilevskiy draws a whistle with a save at the far post. Both players called for roughing minors.
NHL
Red Wings score six in win against Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- Filip Hronek had his first two-goal game in the NHL when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-4), who have scored 13 goals in the past two games. They won 7-4 at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
NHL
Georgiev making most of opportunity to be No. 1 goalie with Avalanche
WASHINGTON -- Alexandar Georgiev was less concerned about the goalie at the other end of the ice at Capital One Arena on Saturday than he was with the rest of the Washington Capitals. "I don't play against goalies. I play against the team," Georgiev said after making 32 saves in...
NHL
Bruins' NHL record-tying home start part of 'special' season
BOSTON -- It's six weeks into Jim Montgomery's tenure as Boston Bruins coach, six weeks into the NHL season, and he has yet to experience a loss at TD Garden, yet to see a crowd file out disappointed, yet to exit without "Dirty Water" pouring out of the arena's sound system.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PANTHERS
FLAMES (7-7-2) @ PANTHERS (9-7-1) 2 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (15) Goals - Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (22) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe (11)
NHL
Hossa praised as 'great human' before number to be retired by Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa has known since last season that his number would be retired by the Chicago Blackhawks. What he'll feel when it happens, however, is still uncertain. "I'm sure everything's going to come down to that moment, but I'll surprise myself," Hossa said Wednesday. He'll find out when...
NHL
Benn gets three points to spark Stars past Islanders
DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists, helping the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. "Every time I showed up at work this summer after I took the job, he was the first guy in the gym," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Benn. "He was the first guy at training, he was the first guy trying to get quicker. Nobody put more work in than him coming into this season. I think you get what you put in sometimes. He's playing fantastic."
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Murphy retiring after 50 years as player, coach, executive
TORONTO -- Mike Murphy is about to close the book on his long and exemplary NHL career. On Dec. 31, the NHL vice president of hockey operations will work his final official shift in the League's war room in Toronto, monitoring and overseeing any video reviews required from the 12 games on the schedule New Year's Eve.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Third Straight OT Quite the Charm for Kraken
Jordan Eberle scores the game-winner for Seattle to beat Los Angeles in divisional showdown that is start of five consecutive Pacific games. Martin Jones stars again. It's a good thing Dave Hakstol and his Kraken team practiced 3-on-3 overtime both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Because after dropping an OT loss to Winnipeg Sunday, the Seattle squad won in overtime Thursday and again here Saturday with a decibel-delirious crowd roaring when Jordan Eberle scored with less than three minutes left before a shootout would occur.
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
Devils Victory Over Ottawa Makes It 12 Straight Wins | GAME STORY
OTTAWA, Ont. - The Devils make it 12 straight wins with a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey is now 15-3-0 and haven't lost a game since Oct. 24. "When you get on a run like this, a lot of good things that can happen," Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said post-game. "I thought tonight was a total team game. We got the production, we got a key shorthanded goal from Sharangovich, but all four lines were in on it. I thought our defense played well, and our goaltender made some big saves at key times."
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
McDavid lifts Oilers past Golden Knights in OT
Wins it at 1:17; Nugent-Hopkins has three assists for Edmonton. Connor McDavid scored winning goal, Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots in 4-3 finish over Vegas. Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.
Comments / 0