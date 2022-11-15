Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
A five-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion, Ndamukong Suh has already put together an impressive career resume. However, the 35-year-old signed on for a 13th NFL season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Friday, Suh revealed to the media what motivates him...
Yardbarker
National sports show host makes bold prediction on Auburn, Lane Kiffin
Talk surrounding Lane Kiffin and a potential move to Auburn has reached a melting point. The Rebels' head coach has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding his connection to the Tigers. As the season winds down, there seem to be more and more reports of momentum behind a deal being struck.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
Three bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Under new head coach Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are the only remaining NFL team that is undefeated with its current head coach. This week they’ll take on a much better recently undefeated squad in the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is coming off a division loss to Washington--the same Washington...
Yardbarker
Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end
The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Yardbarker
OSU's Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.
Yardbarker
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try
The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Yardbarker
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Green Bay. Police records show that...
Yardbarker
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
Yardbarker
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Yardbarker
'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Yardbarker
Former offensive tackle claims Russell Wilson's calling an audible on Denver's offense
Wilson rewriting the offense is baffling because it confuses the rest of the team. Perhaps he is losing faith in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who could be on the hot seat. "I think you have to fire Nathaniel Hackett," said FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd on Monday. "They have...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears wide receiver ruled out vs Falcons
The Chicago Bears will be without a blocking wide receiver. The Chicago Bears offense has been playing well the past few weeks. One complaint about the group is that they could be more effective in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking records on the ground. But the team has struggled with wide receiver play and pass blocking to help the second-year quarterback make a leap in that department.
Yardbarker
Browns DE Myles Garrett reveals what shocked him about facing Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins put together a comprehensive 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, leaving star pass-rusher Myles Garrett quite shocked about one particular aspect of the game. Garrett said Friday he was shocked by how detailed the Dolphins’ game plan for the Browns was. The defensive lineman...
Comments / 0