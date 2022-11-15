Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson picks up first 2024 commitment
The Tigers have their first verbal commitment to their 2024 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin announced his pledge to Clemson on YouTube on Monday. Holding over 45 offers, the Florida native chose the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to Clemson University and what made it right for me is them showing me love and recruiting me hard since day one, and I was able to build a relationship with the whole coaching staff outside of football,” Feagin told 247Sports. Feagin is the No. 8 safety and No. 170 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back is the son of Michael Feagin, who played at Alabama from 1995 to 1996. List Five takeaways from Clemson's win over Miami
Panthers defense stout, but Baker Mayfield and offense sputter in loss to Ravens
Mayfield did not generate enough explosive plays or score in the red zone against the Ravens, and a fourth-quarter Shi Smith fumble in Carolina territory swung the game.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0