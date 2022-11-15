Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson topples Camden, returns to quarterfinals for fifth straight season
LOGANVILLE — For the fifth straight year, Grayson will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day after beating Camden County 28-10 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs in a matchup of the last two state championship coaches at Grayson. For Rams’ head coach Adam Carter, the win...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett pulls out 38-35 win over Lambert to reach quarterfinals
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett lost a 16-point lead Friday night, but was able to rebound and defeat Lambert 38-35 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Bulldogs (10-2) will travel to face Colquitt County in the quarterfinals next Friday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Hebron Christian at Cedar Grove Football, Class AAA Playoffs, Second Round
Scenes from Hebron Christian at Cedar Grove in the second round of the Class AAA state football playoffs on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Defending state champion Cedar Grove too much for Hebron Christian
DECATUR — Hebron Christian fought hard Friday night, but fell 70-33 to reigning Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove in the second round of the state high school football playoffs. The Lions finished 9-3 under new head coach Jonathan Gess, tying the school record for wins in a season....
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross rally falls just short to Milton in second round
MILTON — The Norcross Blue Devils obtained the quick score they needed late but couldn’t get the stop they desired even more in the final moments of a 30-23 road loss to Milton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs Friday night. Senior Nakai...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Auburn aims to ride momentum vs. high-powered Western Kentucky
It was a heart-warming spectacle in Jordan-Hare Stadium after Auburn's 13-10 win last week over Texas A&M. After all, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams had just posted his first victory as a head coach.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's KingJoseph Edwards, through his non-profit, gives away turkeys at Boys and Girls Club
Buford junior KingJoseph Edwards, one of the state’s top football recruits, spent Thursday night giving back to the community. Edwards, through his non-profit Helping Hand and More, hosted his first Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club in Lawrenceville. The event provided 20 turkeys to 20 needy families with children at the club.
Comments / 0