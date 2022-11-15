ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Defending state champion Cedar Grove too much for Hebron Christian

DECATUR — Hebron Christian fought hard Friday night, but fell 70-33 to reigning Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove in the second round of the state high school football playoffs. The Lions finished 9-3 under new head coach Jonathan Gess, tying the school record for wins in a season....
ELLENWOOD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Norcross rally falls just short to Milton in second round

MILTON — The Norcross Blue Devils obtained the quick score they needed late but couldn’t get the stop they desired even more in the final moments of a 30-23 road loss to Milton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs Friday night. Senior Nakai...
MILTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's KingJoseph Edwards, through his non-profit, gives away turkeys at Boys and Girls Club

Buford junior KingJoseph Edwards, one of the state’s top football recruits, spent Thursday night giving back to the community. Edwards, through his non-profit Helping Hand and More, hosted his first Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club in Lawrenceville. The event provided 20 turkeys to 20 needy families with children at the club.
BUFORD, GA

