Sarasota County, FL

UnBeetable

UNBEETABLE | How one Sarasota-bred, self-taught mixologist is taking beverage service to a whole new level. Want to create Clio’s cocktail? Learn more through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
SARASOTA, FL
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Spotlight on Limelight Market

This Saturday, Nov 19 from 10-3 the spotlight is on Limelight Market! This fun, outdoor, pop up market is happening outside The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime with dogs looking for their fur-ever home, unique guest vendors, food, and live music. You can also check out the 40+ local creators and curators inside and Support Local! Free, until you buy something amazing! For more information visit www.BazaaronApricotandlime.com Located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
SRQ DAILY Nov 17, 2022

"It is exciting to watch families experience stories together. " - Sara Brunow, Muriel O'Neil Education and Engagement Director, Asolo Repertory Theatre. -Check out the newest podcast in the SRQ Women Who Roars Series with Jessica Rogers of Children First. [Family Events] Asolo Rep's Education and Engagement Team Bring Stories...
SARASOTA, FL
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Preserving an Inclusive Legacy in the City of Sarasota

Voters spoke overwhelmingly in 2018 they wanted a more inclusive election of their City Commissioners. The Change the Date initiative was an unprecedented petition initiative campaign in Sarasota to increase voter turnout and the voice of minorities in elections. This Charter amendment proposal moved the date of city elections from off-cycle to when the most people vote, in August and November of even years.
SARASOTA, FL
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs 

The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida sand sculpting competition boasts incredible masterpieces, hosts 40,000 attendees

Professional sand sculptors from around the world gathered in Sarasota to showcase their artistic talents by using pristine white sand as their medium over the weekend. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition hosts 40,000 people and generates $9,000,000 in economic impact for the local community all while giving master sand sculptors the chance to create sand masterpieces — transforming Siesta Key from a beach to an outdoor gallery.
SARASOTA, FL
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples 

Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung. 
NAPLES, FL
Naples, its Unmatched Beauty and Waterfront Setting, are the Inspiration behind Stock Residences’ The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples Internationally lauded interior designer Cristian Pinedo talks vision, process

Serene white sandy beaches…turquoise waters…lush vegetation all-around…balmy Gulf of Mexico breezes and fiery pink-and-gold sunsets. Altogether an idyllic setting that vacation dreams are made of and yearround waterfront living all the more so: Naples, Fla. Coupled with its inimitable array of cultural institutions, luxury shopping, fine dining,...
NAPLES, FL

