JHS Music Department To Host “Prelude” Concert Nov. 16
The Jamestown High School Music Department will present its “Prelude Concert,” the first concert of the 2022-23 school year, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium at JHS. The concert will feature all music ensembles at the high school, including the A...
Thanksgiving with the Birds Returns to Audubon Saturday, November 19
Thanksgiving with the Birds is a longstanding Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) tradition that dates back to its beginning. In the event’s early days, Audubon’s hardy founders cooked soup in an outdoor pot, brought lawn chairs, and ate their Thanksgiving dinner outside in the brisk, occasionally snowy, air amongst the trees and birds.
Bishop of Buffalo issues dispensation for Catholic WNYers
Bishop of Buffalo Michael Fisher issued a dispensation Thursday afternoon for Catholic Western New Yorkers set to be impacted by the incoming snowstorm.
Lily’s Hope Participates in Mammography Event
Lily’s Hope, a service program of the Zonta Club of Jamestown, recently participated in the Mammography Event at The Chautauqua Center. Zonta members were on hand to describe the services offered at Lily’s Hope. Lily’s Hope provides wigs and accessories to any woman who is experiencing hair loss due to a medical condition. Lily’s Hope is located at UPMC Hospital 207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY. Free and confidential appointments can be made by calling 716-450-1675.
Relax and Unwind this Winter at This Salt Cave Destination Hiding in Hamburg
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The holidays are officially upon us here in Western New York. Cue the added stress and hectic hustle and bustle that often comes with the end of the year. If...
The Resource Center to hold Craft Bazaar on November 18
The public is invited to attend The Resource Center’s craft bazaar Friday, November 18, in TRC’s facility at 75 Jones & Gifford Avenue in Jamestown. The event will run from 8:00 to 3:00. Crafts and artwork produced by people supported by TRC will be available for a suggested donation. Flavored coffees, baked goods and a “walking taco lunch” can be purchased. There also will be a drawing for donated prizes.
20 Years of Breaking Ice at Northwest Arena
The Northwest Arena Prepares for its Next Chapter as it Approaches 20 Years of Programming. Northwest Arena is celebrating 20 years breaking ice in Western New York. The Arena is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization founded in 2002 as an economic development initiative for downtown Jamestown and is funded by public and private organizations, rentals tickets sales, and private donations. Since opening, it has hosted a large number of sports events and popular entertainers and currently draws an estimated 250,000 visitors per year.
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit
Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
City of Jamestown – Christmas Tree 2022
This year’s City of Jamestown Christmas Tree will be a 40’ tall Norway Spruce Tree that is being donated by The New Hope Community Church. The tree will be harvested from the Church yard at 40 City View Avenue in the City of Jamestown. Once the tree is...
Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall
This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History
We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Western New York schools weigh options for Friday
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York State
This week a popular restaurant chain known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest New York location in Buffalo.
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
