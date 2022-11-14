ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

jamestowngazette.com

JHS Music Department To Host “Prelude” Concert Nov. 16

The Jamestown High School Music Department will present its “Prelude Concert,” the first concert of the 2022-23 school year, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium at JHS. The concert will feature all music ensembles at the high school, including the A...
Thanksgiving with the Birds Returns to Audubon Saturday, November 19

Thanksgiving with the Birds is a longstanding Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) tradition that dates back to its beginning. In the event’s early days, Audubon’s hardy founders cooked soup in an outdoor pot, brought lawn chairs, and ate their Thanksgiving dinner outside in the brisk, occasionally snowy, air amongst the trees and birds.
Lily’s Hope Participates in Mammography Event

Lily’s Hope, a service program of the Zonta Club of Jamestown, recently participated in the Mammography Event at The Chautauqua Center. Zonta members were on hand to describe the services offered at Lily’s Hope. Lily’s Hope provides wigs and accessories to any woman who is experiencing hair loss due to a medical condition. Lily’s Hope is located at UPMC Hospital 207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY. Free and confidential appointments can be made by calling 716-450-1675.
The Resource Center to hold Craft Bazaar on November 18

The public is invited to attend The Resource Center’s craft bazaar Friday, November 18, in TRC’s facility at 75 Jones & Gifford Avenue in Jamestown. The event will run from 8:00 to 3:00. Crafts and artwork produced by people supported by TRC will be available for a suggested donation. Flavored coffees, baked goods and a “walking taco lunch” can be purchased. There also will be a drawing for donated prizes.
20 Years of Breaking Ice at Northwest Arena

The Northwest Arena Prepares for its Next Chapter as it Approaches 20 Years of Programming. Northwest Arena is celebrating 20 years breaking ice in Western New York. The Arena is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization founded in 2002 as an economic development initiative for downtown Jamestown and is funded by public and private organizations, rentals tickets sales, and private donations. Since opening, it has hosted a large number of sports events and popular entertainers and currently draws an estimated 250,000 visitors per year.
Travel Maven

This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit

Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
City of Jamestown – Christmas Tree 2022

This year’s City of Jamestown Christmas Tree will be a 40’ tall Norway Spruce Tree that is being donated by The New Hope Community Church. The tree will be harvested from the Church yard at 40 City View Avenue in the City of Jamestown. Once the tree is...
96.1 The Breeze

Important Message Ahead For Buffalo First Big Snowfall

This is an opinion piece. It seems like any time the weather becomes frightful, it makes people everywhere become rather…spiteful. When Vaughn Monroe first recorded the song, “Let It Snow!” It became obvious that all of the lyrics are embracing the bad weather for what it is, and making the most out of a snowy day, rather than complaining about it and becoming a bitter Scrooge until it melts.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
2 On Your Side

Western New York schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
96.1 The Breeze

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
