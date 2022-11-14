Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
Representatives of the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Columbia University Visit Chautauqua County
The many efforts underway to address addiction in Chautauqua County were highlighted recently for leaders from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Chautauqua Substance Abuse Response Partnership hosted HEALing Communities Study leaders from NIDA headquarters and Columbia University. The HEALing Communities Study (HCS) is an ambitious partnership of leading federal and state agencies, academic institutions, and local communities working to reduce opioid overdose deaths significantly. Chautauqua County is one of 67 communities across four states participating in the study.
jamestowngazette.com
Audubon Memberships and Wreaths: Perfect Holiday Gifts
You can simplify your holiday gift-giving this year while you support one of Chautauqua-Warren Counties’ jewels. An Audubon holiday membership package gives your special person, at minimum, a membership card for free building admission anytime all year, two guest passes, an Audubon exclusive holiday card, and more. Call (716) 569-2345 during regular hours or visit AudubonCNC.org/Memberships for all the details.
jamestowngazette.com
TRZ Hosts Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Relief Zone Community Youth Center (TRZ), will host its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Event to honor the community’s loved ones on Wednesday November 30th at 6pm at TRZ. The public is invited to attend this free holiday event with refreshments to-go. To sponsor a tree in memory of a loved one contact TRZ at (716)569-2614. The winner of our “Let’s Go Buffalo” Fall Raffle will also be drawn at the event.
jamestowngazette.com
Area Veterans Share Military Experiences During Panel Discussion at SUNY JCC
New to the United States Army, Martin McCall was stationed in a demilitarized zone on the North Korean and South Korean border. He was 19 years old and stressed. The general came in during McCall’s first briefing and expressed fear that the platoon would be under attack soon. McCall...
jamestowngazette.com
“Getting Started On Your Story” Workshop Sunday, November 20
“Your story matters. Your story will outlive you. Let me help you craft it.”. With these words award-winning Canadian journalist and storyteller Anne Bokma invites you to her virtual memoir-writing workshop “Getting Started On Your Story” on Sunday, November 20, 2022, 2 – 3:30 p.m. She welcomes anyone who would like to familiarize themselves with the art of memoir and start thinking about a story they might like to write and tell from their lives.
jamestowngazette.com
City of Jamestown – Christmas Tree 2022
This year’s City of Jamestown Christmas Tree will be a 40’ tall Norway Spruce Tree that is being donated by The New Hope Community Church. The tree will be harvested from the Church yard at 40 City View Avenue in the City of Jamestown. Once the tree is...
jamestowngazette.com
Rotarians Welcomes Media One General Manager
The Rotary Club of Jamestown welcomed Andrew Hill, General Manager of Media One Radio Group’s six local radio stations at a recent lunch meeting. Hill began his employment in 2000 as a part-time employee at WJTN and SE93 and has advanced through the Media One Radio Group in various positions over the past 22 years. He graduated from Maple Grove High School and has a degree in Communications and Media Arts from Jamestown Community College. His responsibilities have included being a sports reporter, on-air personality, production voice, music director, program director, operations manager, marketing executive and now he is the General Manager of Media One Radio Group’s six radio stations.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Infant Who Faced A Rare Disease Has Passed Away
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A local infant, who’s story rallied our community’s support after she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease, has passed away. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS, a genetic disorder found in newborns that severely impacts her nerves and metabolism.
Bishop of Buffalo issues dispensation for Catholic WNYers
Bishop of Buffalo Michael Fisher issued a dispensation Thursday afternoon for Catholic Western New Yorkers set to be impacted by the incoming snowstorm.
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
chautauquatoday.com
All Chautauqua County schools will be closed on Friday
All Chautauqua County school districts have decided to cancel school for Friday as a result of Governor Kathy Hochul's declaration of a state of emergency in Chautauqua and 10 surrounding counties, consultation with county authorities, and the weather predictions of heavy snowfall, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions throughout parts of the region. Dunkirk City Schools Superintendent Mike Mansfield, who spoke with WDOE News on Thursday, said the decision came after a Zoom meeting with other superintendents in the county...
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Hamburg CSD Superintendent on the process of closing schools
News 4 spoke with Michael Cornell, the Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District and President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Former St. Ann's Church property sold
The former St. Ann property, including the church, school and convent, sold Wednesday to Buffalo Crescent Holdings, Inc. for $250,000.
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
wnynewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
