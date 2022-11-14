ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Representatives of the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Columbia University Visit Chautauqua County

The many efforts underway to address addiction in Chautauqua County were highlighted recently for leaders from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Chautauqua Substance Abuse Response Partnership hosted HEALing Communities Study leaders from NIDA headquarters and Columbia University. The HEALing Communities Study (HCS) is an ambitious partnership of leading federal and state agencies, academic institutions, and local communities working to reduce opioid overdose deaths significantly. Chautauqua County is one of 67 communities across four states participating in the study.
Audubon Memberships and Wreaths: Perfect Holiday Gifts

You can simplify your holiday gift-giving this year while you support one of Chautauqua-Warren Counties’ jewels. An Audubon holiday membership package gives your special person, at minimum, a membership card for free building admission anytime all year, two guest passes, an Audubon exclusive holiday card, and more. Call (716) 569-2345 during regular hours or visit AudubonCNC.org/Memberships for all the details.
TRZ Hosts Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Relief Zone Community Youth Center (TRZ), will host its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Event to honor the community’s loved ones on Wednesday November 30th at 6pm at TRZ. The public is invited to attend this free holiday event with refreshments to-go. To sponsor a tree in memory of a loved one contact TRZ at (716)569-2614. The winner of our “Let’s Go Buffalo” Fall Raffle will also be drawn at the event.
“Getting Started On Your Story” Workshop Sunday, November 20

“Your story matters. Your story will outlive you. Let me help you craft it.”. With these words award-winning Canadian journalist and storyteller Anne Bokma invites you to her virtual memoir-writing workshop “Getting Started On Your Story” on Sunday, November 20, 2022, 2 – 3:30 p.m. She welcomes anyone who would like to familiarize themselves with the art of memoir and start thinking about a story they might like to write and tell from their lives.
City of Jamestown – Christmas Tree 2022

This year’s City of Jamestown Christmas Tree will be a 40’ tall Norway Spruce Tree that is being donated by The New Hope Community Church. The tree will be harvested from the Church yard at 40 City View Avenue in the City of Jamestown. Once the tree is...
Rotarians Welcomes Media One General Manager

The Rotary Club of Jamestown welcomed Andrew Hill, General Manager of Media One Radio Group’s six local radio stations at a recent lunch meeting. Hill began his employment in 2000 as a part-time employee at WJTN and SE93 and has advanced through the Media One Radio Group in various positions over the past 22 years. He graduated from Maple Grove High School and has a degree in Communications and Media Arts from Jamestown Community College. His responsibilities have included being a sports reporter, on-air personality, production voice, music director, program director, operations manager, marketing executive and now he is the General Manager of Media One Radio Group’s six radio stations.
Local Infant Who Faced A Rare Disease Has Passed Away

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A local infant, who’s story rallied our community’s support after she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease, has passed away. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS, a genetic disorder found in newborns that severely impacts her nerves and metabolism.
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
All Chautauqua County schools will be closed on Friday

All Chautauqua County school districts have decided to cancel school for Friday as a result of Governor Kathy Hochul's declaration of a state of emergency in Chautauqua and 10 surrounding counties, consultation with county authorities, and the weather predictions of heavy snowfall, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions throughout parts of the region. Dunkirk City Schools Superintendent Mike Mansfield, who spoke with WDOE News on Thursday, said the decision came after a Zoom meeting with other superintendents in the county...
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
