Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
No federal aid to restart Michigan nuclear power plant
The Palisades plant along Lake Michigan, formerly owned by Entergy, was shut down last spring after generating electricity for more than 50 years.
wtaj.com
Hyundai Home helps EV buyers set up charging, solar, energy storage
Hyundai this week released details of Hyundai Home, a service that allows EV owners to shop home charging, solar, and energy storage hardware through one website. Announced in 2021 as a home-energy ecosystem, Hyundai Home is now available in 16 states, according to an announcement during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai said the service will be overseen by dealerships in those states, with assistance from partner company Electrum.
wtaj.com
Why Fiat is bringing back the 500e EV it once asked Americans not to buy
The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week, although not until the first quarter of 2024. This won’t be the first time Fiat has sold the 500e in the U.S. The previous generation of this model was sold exclusively in California and Oregon—although it became a favorite among EV enthusiasts (and enthusiasts of quirky small cars) for its perky driving personality, consistent range, and bargain lease prices.
wtaj.com
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
wtaj.com
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand’s climate change minister called the deal on a loss and damage fund “a great result” but expressed deep concerns over the lack of consensus for stronger wording on cutting emissions. James Shaw blamed “a group of countries” that are...
wtaj.com
Blinken to travel to Qatar for World Cup under shadow of human rights criticisms
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar next week to attend the World Cup as it kicks off in Doha while also launching a bilateral dialogue with Qatari officials. Blinken is the first official the Biden administration has announced it is sending to the soccer tournament, which is...
wtaj.com
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at...
wtaj.com
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Comments / 0