Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

We are in the thick of the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, November 18th, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

N/A

Davidson County

CPA at Chattanooga Christian

McCallie at MBA

Lipscomb Academy at Knox Webb

East Nashville at Smith Co

Pearl Cohn at Lexington

Dickson County

N/A

Maury County

N/A

Robertson County

Springfield at Henry County

Tyner Academy at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Blackman at Oakland

Sumner County

Beech at Cane Ridge

Wilson County

N/A

Williamson County

Baylor at Brentwood Academy

Page at Nolensville

