Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3
We are in the thick of the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, November 18th, unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham County
N/A
Davidson County
Beech at Cane Ridge
CPA at Chattanooga Christian
McCallie at MBA
Lipscomb Academy at Knox Webb
East Nashville at Smith Co
Pearl Cohn at Lexington
Dickson County
N/A
Maury County
N/A
Robertson County
Springfield at Henry County
Tyner Academy at East Robertson
Rutherford County
Blackman at Oakland
Sumner County
Beech at Cane Ridge
Wilson County
N/A
Williamson County
Baylor at Brentwood Academy
Page at Nolensville
The post Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3 appeared first on Wilson County Source .
Comments / 0