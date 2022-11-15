ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

By Source Staff
 5 days ago

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964 .

Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eight Days a Week,” “I Feel Fine” and more, as this one-of-a-kind concert experience recreates an early-’60s performance by the Fab Four, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter.

Since the early eighties, 1964 has thrilled audiences around the globe by taking them on a journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever.

More than 20 years of researching and performing has made 1964 masters of their craft. The group is hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute, earning them the distinction from Rolling Stone as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth.”

Presented without the Nashville Symphony. 1964 The Tribute is not endorsed by or affiliated with Apple Corps, LTD.

WHAT: 1964 The Tribute

WHEN: July 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

TICKETS: Pre-sale for season ticket holders live now, general public on sale November 18 at 10:00 AM

MORE INFO: nashvillesymphony.org/1964

