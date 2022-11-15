ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

By Adam Brown
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

We are in the thick of the Tennessee High School Football Playoffs and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, November 18th, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

N/A

Davidson County

Beech at Cane Ridge

CPA at Chattanooga Christian

McCallie at MBA

Lipscomb Academy at Knox Webb

East Nashville at Smith Co

Pearl Cohn at Lexington

Dickson County

N/A

Maury County

N/A

Robertson County

Springfield at Henry County

Tyner Academy at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Blackman at Oakland

Sumner County

Beech at Cane Ridge

Wilson County

N/A

Williamson County

Baylor at Brentwood Academy

Page at Nolensville

The post Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson picks up first 2024 commitment

The Tigers have their first verbal commitment to their 2024 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin announced his pledge to Clemson on YouTube on Monday. Holding over 45 offers, the Florida native chose the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. “I’m committed to Clemson University and what made it right for me is them showing me love and recruiting me hard since day one, and I was able to build a relationship with the whole coaching staff outside of football,” Feagin told 247Sports. Feagin is the No. 8 safety and No. 170 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back is the son of Michael Feagin, who played at Alabama from 1995 to 1996. List Five takeaways from Clemson's win over Miami
CLEMSON, SC
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy