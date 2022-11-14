Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
European shares bounce as battered miners rise, ECB loan repayments eyed
Nov 18 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday after two straight sessions of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
Everyone's Down On Credit Suisse. Here's Why I Love It.
The bank is finally being forced into making long-overdue changes.
Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best early discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch and more
Black Friday is undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area to keep an eye on is gaming, where the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch are often found at a reasonable discount, and accessories such as monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease. And now we’re already starting to see some big deals rolling in this month before...
Comments / 0