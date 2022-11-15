On Nov. 12, the Colorado State University football team took on the University of Wyoming Cowboys at Canvas Stadium for this year’s edition of the annual Border War. The Rams and Cowboys have been playing against each other since 1899, and the game this year was the 114th meeting between the two teams, with the all-time record going in favor of Colorado State at 59-50-5 (including one controversial game that CSU doesn’t recognize as completed). Since 1968 the teams have fought over control of the Bronze Boot trophy, an actual boot that was worn by Vietnam veteran and former Colorado State ROTC instructor Capt. Daniel J. Romero. The boot was cast in bronze and goes to the winner of each Border War along with the bragging rights that come with the territory of a rivalry game. This year’s game was a low-scoring defensive affair that the Rams narrowly lost to the Cowboys 14-13, keeping the Bronze Boot in Laramie, Wyoming, for another year.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO