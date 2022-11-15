Read full article on original website
sac.media
Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
LA County 'strongly recommending' return to indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rising again
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
thespellbinder.net
Respiratory viruses to be on the lookout for this winter
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. More than 118,000 cases had been confirmed in 114 countries, and 4,291 deaths. It’s been over two years since the pandemic was declared. The number of cases has gone down and people have stopped wearing masks. Many would say we are back to what used to be our normalities pre-pandemic, but there are still many viruses to be aware of.
2,200 new COVID infections in LA County; hospitalizations up again
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
NBC San Diego
California Reports First Flu and RSV Death in Child Under 5
State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. "Our hearts go out to...
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 710 Freeway
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 710 Freeway in the city of South Gate early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:22 a.m., Nov. 19, for a car that had flipped several times and the patient was still inside the vehicle when CHP arrived at the 710 North and Imperial Boulevard.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?
SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
theavtimes.com
Child hospitalized after nearly drowning in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where the child was in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Air Resources Board today unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
signalscv.com
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
