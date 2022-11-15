Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Stonehill, 100-76
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Stonehill College, 100-76, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Skyhawks in 43 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 3-0 this season. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.), sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) and graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) each recorded a game-high 16 points for the Friars. Croswell hauled in seven offensive rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game for the first time since Feb. 23, 2020.
Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Connecticut In Season Home Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team was defeated in straight sets by Connecticut on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Alumni Hall. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Connecticut won the first set, 25-22. A 6-1 start by the Friars allowed them to take an early 10-5 lead. The Huskies rallied to...
Volleyball Set To Face Connecticut and Butler To Conclude 2022 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Indianapolis to face BIG EAST foe Butler University for their BIG EAST season finale. VS. CONNECTICUT. WATCH | LIVE STATS. @ BUTLER. WATCH |...
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Stonehill
Friars Versus Stonehill: The Friars have posted a 4-0 mark all-time versus Stonehill with all four games being played at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 102-76 win on November 28, 1975. In the most recent matchup, Providence defeated Stonehill, 83-62, on November 30, 1979. The Friars also have played five exhibtion games versus Stonehill, with the Friars registering a 5-0 mark. Last season, PC defeated Stonehill, 95-71, on October 21, 2021.
Providence College Women’s Hockey Team Ranked No. 13 in National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team is ranked No. 13 in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 14. This past weekend, the then-No. 14-UConn swept the Friars in a home-and-home series. On Friday, Nov. 11 the Friars traveled to Storrs, Conn., where they lost, 2-1. The Friars then hosted UConn at Schneider Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12 and were defeated, 2-1. Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) and Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) each netted one goal on the weekend.
No. 13 Women's Hockey Set For Matchup Against No. 8 Northeastern
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College No. 13 Friar women's hockey team will take on the No. 8 Northeastern Huskies Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a 6:00 p.m. start at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. Scouting the Friars. The Friars are currently 9-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in Hockey East play....
The Nate Leaman Radio Show To Air On Tuesday, November 15
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
Providence College Student-Athletes Maintain 97-percent Graduation Success Rate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The NCAA announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) the overall Division I student-athlete Graduation Success Rate held steady at 90-percent, which continues to be the highest rate ever recorded. Providence College maintained its 97-percent Graduation Success Rate from a year ago. The GSR formula removes from the...
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter
The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
laconiadailysun.com
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Antique Towns in New England
North Kingstown has a rich history and some of the state's best antique shops. The city has many historical sites, including Quonset Point, which is still used for military purposes today. It also boasts a wildlife refuge. If you're interested in the history of this historic town, you can visit the Seabee Museum.
Search underway for missing North Smithfield man
The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
