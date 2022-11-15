ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 6

UaintBlackObiden
4d ago

Teachers Unions are to powerful. A Union should not be putting millions into Democrat politicians pockets. All union members are not Democrats. We need big money influence out of politics.

Reply
3
Felicia Standel
4d ago

Seeing my elderly parents now having to pay copays and questioning why they receive bills they never received before is so disheartening. I know a number of retired UFT members who did a lot of work for the Union. Now they’re getting shafted. Glad those who voted can live with themselves for this.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo confirms she’s stepping down

One of Mayor Adams’ top advisors, Lorraine Grillo, announced Friday that she would step down from her post in the coming days, paving the way for a new first deputy mayor to take her place. Grillo, who also served in a leadership capacity under both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, got her start in city government in 1994 with the city’s School Construction Authority, where ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
dallasexpress.com

NYC Workers’ Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate Denied

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a request for a stay made by New York City employees who are currently challenging the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The City of New York had previously rejected a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Medical personnel and home health care assistants are among the fastest growing professions. Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city. The New Jewish Home operates residential and assisted care homes in the region. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chef who fed 9/11 responders needs cancer treatment

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — John Moogan said he’ll always remember the call from his brother on the night of Sept. 11, 2001. “The NYPD Emergency Service Units were staging their search and rescue teams from the lobby of the building my brother managed,” Moogan said. “And he said they couldn’t get any food, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

A little over a year after the New York City Council approved a legislative package aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery drivers, city officials are following through on one of the legislation’s key provisions. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Grubhub (OCTUS: JTKWY) drivers in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CityLimits.org

City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report

Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Don’t Blame the E-Bike

Rafael Elias Lopez-Centeno, a refugee from Venezuela who had been working double shifts delivering food for delis around the Bronx, died in August after the e-bike he was charging near the door of his apartment caught fire. The same week, two people, including a 5-year-old, were killed when a fire started by an e-bike battery trapped them in their apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem. Earlier this month, 46 people were injured after a fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a midtown high-rise. Until recently, being injured by a lithium-ion battery was a “relatively rare occurrence” in the city, according to New York City Fire Department acting chief of fire prevention Thomas Currao, who spoke this week at a City Council hearing on e-bike safety and storage. There were just 13 such injuries in 2019. In 2021, that number jumped to 79. “As of today,” he said on Monday, “we’ve already identified 140 injuries, and 191 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries this year.” So far, six people have died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

An Update on Fordham’s Bivalent Vaccine Mandate

On Sept. 26, Fordham announced that all students, faculty and staff must receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccination by Nov. 1. Before the deadline passed, there was pushback against the mandate from parents, students and faculty, but now, the deadline has passed. According to Bob Howe, associate vice president for communications, the vaccine mandate is not currently being enforced by gate guards and nobody’s ID has been deactivated.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims

Manhattan landlord William Koeppel has unleashed another salvo in his years-long legal dispute with his mother and sister, seeking at least $10 million to shield him from overcharge claims brought by tenants of a Turtle Bay apartment building. In a complaint filed in bankruptcy court Tuesday, Koeppel alleges that his...
MANHATTAN, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy