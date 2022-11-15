ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Anthony
4d ago

She needs to lead on CRIME that’s more important. The democrats priorities are LGBT, BLM, climate change. When the real issues are the economy, the border, our education system, so much more that the democrats refuse to look at. Yet they won. 6 days later. And we aren’t allowed to ask ANY questions. Otherwise we’re “election deniers”. The democrat party no longer play by the rules and house republicans better investigate to save our country.

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

Just so you know. They have now begun rationing electricity in the UK due to so called green policies like the one's she's pushing. But this is what you voted for NY.

chaz
3d ago

Yeah forget about crime, corruption, crumbling infrastructure, the cost of living, let’s take on the climate and try and change the weather. Seems doable.

Gothamist

Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws

A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
wnypapers.com

Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York state

√ State landmarks to be lit in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. √ Public service announcement highlighting rights of transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers in the workplace to protect against discrimination available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month...
wnynewsnow.com

Advocates rally outside New York capital to push for sentencing reform

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Advocates pushing for sentencing reform gathered outside the capital Wednesday to call on lawmakers to pass three bills introduced in last year’s legislative session: the Eliminate Mandatory Minimums Act, the Second Look Act, and the Earned Time Act. And for many, these bills are...
ALBANY, NY
whcuradio.com

Hochul: Pelosi had made America a ‘better place’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s governor is reacting after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader. Governor Kathy Hochul says Pelosi’s legislative achievements are helping New Yorkers lead safer, healthier lives. She specifically points to the American Rescue Plan and Affordable Care Act. Hochul adds Pelosi has made the country a better place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

New York minimum wage bill met with resistance

(The Center Square) – A push by some New York lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to as much as $21.25 an hour by 2026 is meeting resistance from the business community. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Business Council of New York State issued a statement saying, such moves usually have the opposite effect of what’s intended. “The Business Council does not support mandated minimum wage increases at this...
NEW YORK STATE
qchron.com

Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races

“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
QUEENS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.

Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools,"  said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

South Queens Assembly race likely headed toward recount

That’s all that separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan in the race for Assembly District 23 after the most recent count of absentee and affidavit votes, a source familiar with the race told the Eagle. With a handful of ballots still left to count,...
QUEENS, NY

