ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 3

Dave wright
15h ago

he hit him late end of story quit weeping about it I'm sure if it were reversed and a commander did the same the crowd would have wanted the same call so I feel the right call was made regardless

Reply
3
Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy