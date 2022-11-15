Read full article on original website
Dave wright
15h ago
he hit him late end of story quit weeping about it I'm sure if it were reversed and a commander did the same the crowd would have wanted the same call so I feel the right call was made regardless
Reply
3
Related
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
'I don't know how he got out of that building': Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by getting rid of 'crazy athletic' Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by trading away 2021 first round pick Kadarius Toney. Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs three weeks ago for third and sixth round draft picks. 'I don't know how he got...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags. After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:. "Maybe I don’t understand the rules...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3