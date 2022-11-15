ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man.  Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
