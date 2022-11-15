Read full article on original website
Aikman, Rules Analyst Disagree on Flag During MNF Broadcast
The two disagreed on a pass interference call during the fourth quarter.
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Commanders Name Taylor Heinicke As Starter vs. Texans
Carson Wentz is able to return from the injured reserve list, but the team will not designate for him to return on Sunday.
'I don't know how he got out of that building': Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by getting rid of 'crazy athletic' Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by trading away 2021 first round pick Kadarius Toney. Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs three weeks ago for third and sixth round draft picks. 'I don't know how he got...
Dak Prescott is Cowboys 'Weak Link'? Jerry Jones Argues with Stephen A. Smith
The Cowboys owner reiterates he believes Dak Prescott can lead his team to a Super Bowl.
Broncos Legend Lays Out How he'd Fix Russell Wilson if Named Interim HC
Mark Schlereth as interim head coach of the Denver Broncos? If Jeff Saturday can do it...
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts
They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
NFC East Week 9 Wrap-up: No One's Perfect
The Giants and Commanders win, the Cowboys lose a heartbreaker, and the Eagles are no longer perfect.
Next Level: Playoffs, Metrics and the Heisman with Bud Elliott
In this episode of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show, Tommy Ashley and Greg Barnes are joined by Bud Elliott of the Cover 3 Podcast to discuss North Carolina football’s standing on the college landscape in light of the latest college football playoff rankings. Given that the Heels came...
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
