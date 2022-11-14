Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week
The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
sportstalkatl.com
Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
rockytopinsider.com
Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee
Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County
According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
WATE
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Average mortgage payment for Knoxville listings increases by almost $1,000 a month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Association of Realtors said homebuyers will pay around $1,000 more per month in their mortgage payments on average, because of higher interest rates this year. Hancen Sale, the Government Affairs and Policy Director of the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, said the median...
WATE
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
indherald.com
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
