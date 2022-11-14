ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date

Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three-Star Running Back De-Commits From Tennessee

Running back Will Stallings Jr. is no longer a member of the 2023 Tennessee recruiting class, announcing that he is opening his recruitment up Tuesday afternoon. “After a conversation my family and (Tennessee running backs) coach Jerry Mack I’ll be opening my recruiting process back up,” Stallings tweeted. “I will be taken visits to determine where I will be attending.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: 1 dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash in Roane County

According to our partners at BBB-TV, one person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358 eastbound earlier today. Crews from the Kingston Fire Department were first on the scene, followed by hazmat responders, the Midtown Fire Department and even fire apparatus from Loudon County.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
TAZEWELL, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items

ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
ONEIDA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy