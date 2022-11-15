ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sacdons.com

Dons Defeat Rio Hondo 93-85 to Earn First Win of the Season

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Santa Ana Men's Basketball picked up their first win of the season, defeating Rio Hondo (3-4) 93-85 in another non-conference game on Friday night. The Dons (1-5) imposed their will on offense as they outscored the Roadrunners 44-12 in the paint while shooting a season high 52.2 (35-67) percent from the field.
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy

Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
advantagenews.com

Illinois upsets UCLA in Vegas

The 19th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini were down as much as 15 points to the 8th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Las Vegas, but roared back for a 79-70 win. Illinois will play #16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship of the Las Vegas tournament. Terrance Shannon Jr. made 8 of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

