Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacdons.com
Dons Men’s Soccer Eliminated in Round 2 of Regionals with 3-2 Loss to Mt. SAC
WALNUT, Calif. - History repeated itself as the Santa Ana Men's Soccer team lost an early lead and fell 3-2 to Mt. San Antonio College (15-6-1) in overtime of the second round of the California Community College (CCCAA) SoCal Regional Playoffs. In the first half, the Dons (11-7-5) looked poised...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Ventura, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Eastside High School basketball team will have a game with St. Bonaventure High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. The Mayfair High School basketball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
sacdons.com
Dons Defeat Rio Hondo 93-85 to Earn First Win of the Season
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Santa Ana Men's Basketball picked up their first win of the season, defeating Rio Hondo (3-4) 93-85 in another non-conference game on Friday night. The Dons (1-5) imposed their will on offense as they outscored the Roadrunners 44-12 in the paint while shooting a season high 52.2 (35-67) percent from the field.
Mater Dei beats Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to sixth straight Division 1 championship game
SANTA ANA, Calif. — In head coach Bruce Rollinson's final game at Santa Ana Stadium, Mater Dei's dynasty rolled on. The Monarchs beat Los Alamitos 52-0 in the Division 1 Southern Section semifinals on Friday to advance to next week's championship game at the Rose Bowl against rival St. John Bosco. ...
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Where Oscar Gomez Died, Students Have Created An Altar And Vigil For The Anniversary Of The Chicano Activist's Death
The altar and the vigil signal a desire to learn more about the activism of students like them nearly 30 years ago,
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy
Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Old Edwards Cinemas in Santa Maria shuts its doors
Almost a full year after Santa Maria's Hi-Way drive-in movie theater closed for good, another cinema in town will no longer be showing movies on the big screen.
advantagenews.com
Illinois upsets UCLA in Vegas
The 19th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini were down as much as 15 points to the 8th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Las Vegas, but roared back for a 79-70 win. Illinois will play #16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship of the Las Vegas tournament. Terrance Shannon Jr. made 8 of...
Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with leaders from Ventura City Fire and Ventura County Fire Departments to discuss the 805 Stache Fest. The post Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Comments / 0