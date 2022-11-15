MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power. A company statement says the plant will be located in Lawrence County in the Tennessee Valley region and will create more than 700 jobs. It’s part of a previously announced plan to increase First Solar’s U.S. manufacturing capacity to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025. The company already as three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO