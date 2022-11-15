Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
More Colorado school districts consider 4-day school week, will this continue to gain momentum in metro areas?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado now leads the nation with the most school districts operating on four-day school weeks. It’s not a new concept, but a trend that has accelerated in recent years. And it now includes more southern Colorado school districts, three of which are in their...
KRDO
Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power. A company statement says the plant will be located in Lawrence County in the Tennessee Valley region and will create more than 700 jobs. It’s part of a previously announced plan to increase First Solar’s U.S. manufacturing capacity to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025. The company already as three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.
KRDO
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office said Wednesday that state revenues are $41 billion below expectations. Revenue has increased steadily in the nation’s most populous state for the past decade. Earlier this year, lawmakers approved a spending plan that included a $72.4 billion surplus. That pushed total state spending above $300 billion for the first time. But tax collections have slowed significantly since then. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states. That makes the state more susceptible to dips in the stock market.
KRDO
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion Monday night. Cartwright, who has held the position since the summer of 2021, didn’t comment. The district has been embroiled in controversy since a grand jury investigation into the shooting also uncovered unrelated allegations of mismanagement. A former official was charged with contract-rigging, a former superintendent with perjury and four school board members were eventually removed.
KRDO
Search for missing 16-year-old last seen in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, Jaylyn Edmonds was last seen Tuesday. She was in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Comments / 0