Grayson County, VA

Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
blueridgecountry.com

174 Acres: New Play along the New River

The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

$2.5 million community development grants headed to Southwest Virginia

$2.5 million in community development grants are headed to two Southwest Virginia localities. According to Governor Youngkin, the community development block grants aim to improve community-identified needs, including housing and sewer infrastructure. Dickenson County will receive nearly $1.5 million for the Trammel Revitalization Project, a housing rehabilitation project in a...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Blue Ridge Muse

A break until Thanksgiving and beyond

With most high school athletics on a break until December, and the counting pretty much finished in the contentious midterm elections, it’s time to sit back, relax, and think about Thanksgiving next week. Floyd County Circuit Court was light this week, with a plea deal on a woman ruled...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges

(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Police investigating shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According to police, Gerold T. Smith, has been arrested following Friday night's shooting. The Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted an investigation and were able to determine that Smith shot his wife after an argument. According to police, Smith was arrested and charged with malicious wounding....
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Five receive detention officer certification

Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Jamison Nagle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

BRISTOL, VA

Community Policy