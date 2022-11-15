Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Five months after the Dobbs decision, Bristol has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate
Out-of-town visitors to Bristol usually have fun with its split-state personality, posing for pictures in the middle of State Street, one foot in Tennessee and the other in Virginia. But in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision reversed 50 years of federal protection for abortion, the tone...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
blueridgecountry.com
174 Acres: New Play along the New River
The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park. A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
993thex.com
$2.5 million community development grants headed to Southwest Virginia
$2.5 million in community development grants are headed to two Southwest Virginia localities. According to Governor Youngkin, the community development block grants aim to improve community-identified needs, including housing and sewer infrastructure. Dickenson County will receive nearly $1.5 million for the Trammel Revitalization Project, a housing rehabilitation project in a...
Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
Blue Ridge Muse
A break until Thanksgiving and beyond
With most high school athletics on a break until December, and the counting pretty much finished in the contentious midterm elections, it’s time to sit back, relax, and think about Thanksgiving next week. Floyd County Circuit Court was light this week, with a plea deal on a woman ruled...
wymt.com
VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges
(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
wcyb.com
Message written on bathroom wall at Abingdon High School, additional security at school
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities and school officials conducted an investigation after a message was discovered on a bathroom wall at Abingdon High School Friday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. The Abingdon Police Department and school officials do not believe the threat is credible after an investigation was...
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 1C Semifinals
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) — In the Region 1C semifinals, Grayson County beats Galax 21-14 and George Wythe beats Narrows 48-28. George Wythe hosts Grayson County in the regional finals next week.
NBC 29 News
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
wcyb.com
Police investigating shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According to police, Gerold T. Smith, has been arrested following Friday night's shooting. The Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted an investigation and were able to determine that Smith shot his wife after an argument. According to police, Smith was arrested and charged with malicious wounding....
Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
WSLS
One arrested after social media threat, Galax City schools shelter in place lifted
GALAX, Va. – UPDATE:. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the social media threat that put Galax City Schools under a shelter-in-place on Wednesday. The person was taken into custody by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Galax City Public Schools have returned...
Mount Airy News
Five receive detention officer certification
Five officers at regional sheriff’s offices — including one from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office — recently completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100-percent first-time pass rate to become certified detention officers. The officers who earned their certification are: Jamison Nagle...
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
