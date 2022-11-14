Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
fox9.com
St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Make Arrest, Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Teen
Plymouth police announced Thursday that they’re urgently seeking two suspects in a fatal shooting of a teenager Monday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police are looking for Augustus Matthew Sirleaf, 19, of Plymouth; and Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope. Police say Sirleaf goes by the nickname “A.J.”
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
fox9.com
Minneapolis boy will be tried as adult for deadly carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A boy who was just 15 years old when police say he was involved in a deadly carjacking shooting in 2019 will be tried as an adult, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. In a 4-1 decision, the court agreed with the appeals court decision...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Uptown neighborhood group looks to give police access to home security cameras to expedite crime investigations
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some people living in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood want to partner with the city to make their neighborhood safer."I now routinely when I wake up each morning check my security footage," said Dave Whorton.It's a pattern Whorton has fallen into, after reviewing his security camera footage and witnessing a robbery."Two people walking home down 27th street where there were three men that approached them, kind of accosted them, ran up on them, took them at gunpoint down the alley. You know that was a moment where I just said we got to have help," Whorton said.Whorton says he and...
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Minnesota Officers Warn Public About Rise In ‘Bump-And-Rob’ Carjackings
Minnesota Officers are warning the public about the rise in 'bump-and rob' carjackings that are happening. An incident happened this past week at the intersection of Roselawn Avenue East and Edgerton Street in Maplewood, MN near a school. The Ramsey County Sherriff's Office shared that story and the warning to the public on their Facebook page.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
Plymouth Police investigating juvenile found dead in car
Plymouth Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who may have shot a teenage boy while in his car Monday night. If you have any information, call (763) 509-5177.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
fox9.com
Parole denied for man convicted in ambush murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A one-time gang member convicted in the killing of a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago has been denied parole. Pepi Mckenzie conspired in the ambush killing of Jerry Haaf in 1992. Haaf was gunned down in an ambush attack at a popular Lake Street pizzeria,...
WEAU-TV 13
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
fox9.com
Accused drug dealer charged with murder for selling fentanyl to woman who just got out of rehab
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed after an accused drug dealer allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who was fresh out of rehab and died from an overdose. Anteneh Admasu, 34, is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree criminal sale of drugs for his alleged role...
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Comments / 0