Washington County, PA

visitwashingtoncountypa.com

The Hap-Happiest Season of All

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is playing. The trees have been trimmed. Santa has made his presence known at local malls. It is Christmas time!. Time to get holly jolly at some festive events around Washington County this holiday season!. Celebrate in Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
DUBOIS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 11-16-2022

The University of Pittsburgh is studying if taking a statin might help to prevent dementia, disability, & heart disease. Who may qualify:. No history of heart disease or dementia. Compensation provided. All study visits can be completed from your home. If interested, call 412-841-1415 or email PATHCDRN@pitt.edu. The University of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA

