Read full article on original website
Related
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
The Hap-Happiest Season of All
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is playing. The trees have been trimmed. Santa has made his presence known at local malls. It is Christmas time!. Time to get holly jolly at some festive events around Washington County this holiday season!. Celebrate in Washington...
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Distributed Meth as Part of Larger Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Tuesday. Morgan...
Delayed $16 million senior housing project resumes in East Vandergrift
After a nine-month setback, development plans for a new senior citizen residential complex have resumed in East Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. The Morning Sun Senior Lofts project was awarded a $1.2 million grant this month from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and $1.3 million in low-income tax credits. The low-income...
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
House fire rekindled in Washington County
Crews returned to a house fire after it rekindled in California Borough this morning. A Washington County 911 dispatcher said at 9 a.m. crews were called back to the house, located in the 900 block of Pike Run Road. The first fire started around 4:30 a.m. The house was vacant....
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical that is a byproduct of the process used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the...
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe
A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 11-16-2022
The University of Pittsburgh is studying if taking a statin might help to prevent dementia, disability, & heart disease. Who may qualify:. No history of heart disease or dementia. Compensation provided. All study visits can be completed from your home. If interested, call 412-841-1415 or email PATHCDRN@pitt.edu. The University of...
Pittsburgh City Council to reject Gainey's proposal to control cable bureau, print shop
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said council would reject Mayor Ed Gainey’s proposal to move the city’s cable bureau and print shop under control of the Mayor’s Office. When he released his preliminary 2023 budget, Gainey said he would like to see changes to...
Questions surface after fatal police chase in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Sources say the driver of a fleeing car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour and heading into oncoming traffic during a police pursuit that began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Wednesday night. Target 11′s Rick Earle has learned of conflicting reports...
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Comments / 0