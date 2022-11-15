The Unfortunate Truth is America is No longer, A World Super Power! The Biden Administration's Attack on Our Oil & Gas Industry is an Attack on Our Military Industrial Complex. Inflation is a direct result of the Biden Administration's Attack on Our Energy Independence. Biden's Policies forced America to become Dependent on Foreign Oil again which means OPEC now sets the price on the World Market. Higher Fuel prices means it Costs Farmers more to Cultivate and Harvest Crops, Higher Fuel prices Costs Companies more to Manufacture Goods, Higher Fuel prices Costs more to Ship the Goods, in return it Costs the consumer more to purchase the Goods. Cover Costs = Product & Food Inflation. The Biden Administration has also Adopted "Over" 5 Million Illegal Immigrants and Refugees since taking Office, just because the government gives away Free Food and Goods, It doesn't make it Free, Companies still have to cover their Costs/Losses. Socialism = Product & Food Inflation.
Democrats don't care about their radical spending because their end goal is to crash the economy with hyperinflation, devalue the dollar and take paper currency out of circulation forcing us into a digital economy so they can wipe clean their national debt and therefore control every aspect of our lives. Imagine if you don't comply to what the government says or wants, they would have total control and power, at the push of a button they just cut off your livelihood until you submit? 🤔 Socialism 101 and The Great Reset? Executive Order 14067.
This failed administration is just trying to rush more pork through before they lose the power to continue their destruction. First order of business for the new Congress should be to rescind 90% of the pork that the leftists have passed.
