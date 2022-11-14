Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
NECN
Every Vote Counts: NH House Recounts Flip 2 Seats
A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature. I’m really proud of the race that everybody ran," Democrat Maxine Mosley said. Mosley is making Granite State history - getting elected to the House of Representatives by the slimmest of...
WMUR.com
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says midterm election results showed voters wanted to veer away from extremism
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Americans used the midterms as a way to fix the extremism the country faces. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, the governor emphasized that we are all fighting the same fight. >> Full New Hampshire election results. Now that...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D) is ahead in Alaska’s only House race by more than 20 points with about 80 percent of votes counted as of Tuesday. Yet the race still has not been called in her favor, due to Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Republicans Sarah Palin, the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
