ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

Every Vote Counts: NH House Recounts Flip 2 Seats

A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature. I’m really proud of the race that everybody ran," Democrat Maxine Mosley said. Mosley is making Granite State history - getting elected to the House of Representatives by the slimmest of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount

A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement

Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy