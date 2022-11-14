Read full article on original website
Related
The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022
Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year.But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift.This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…For the loungewear loverThe pandemic made many of us fall in love with loungewear, and this all-in-one takes a velour onesie to a whole new level.Chelsea Peers Multi Psychedelic Flora Velour Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £50 (chelseapeersnyc.com)For kids who want for nothingThe coolest water bottle in the playground will also encourage kids to drink more, by using zero calorie flavour pods to enhance a bottle of...
Comments / 0