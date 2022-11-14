ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five | 5 playoff games to watch in Week 13

YORK, Pa. — We're in the thick of the high school football playoffs in Central Pennsylvania. While the District 3 playoffs wind down in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A, the state playoffs get underway this week in Class 2A and 1A, where district champs Trinity and Steelton-Highspire are still dancing.
HARRISBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

4 WPIAL teams set to play for PIAA soccer championships

On the air: PCN-TV Southern Columbia 4-2; Freedom 7-1 How they got here: Southern Columbia beat Montrose, 5-2; Camp Hill, 3-0; and South Williamsport, 2-1 in double overtime. Freedom defeated Rockwood, 10-0; Karns City, 4-3 in overtime; and Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0. Coaches: Derek Stine, Southern Columbia; Colin Williams, Freedom.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy