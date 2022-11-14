Read full article on original website
Related
D10 title on the line on Saturday’s Game of the Week
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin talks historic moment for coaching career prior to Rutgers game
James Franklin will have the chance to make history Saturday when Penn State travels to face Rutgers. And while it might not be a Nittany Lion record, it is one near and dear to Franklin’s heart as a head coach. With a victory against the Scarlet Knights, Franklin will...
Ji’Ayir Brown savors end of Penn State career ahead of homecoming: ‘It’s a bit of a bittersweet moment’
The end is coming, and Ji'Ayir Brown knows it. As Penn State prepares to head back to his home state of New Jersey to face Rutgers on Saturday, the fifth-year senior safety has only two games left in his final regular season of college football. In a couple weeks, Brown will move on.
Pottsville DE Palko will live the dream, run-on at Penn State
Pottsville (Pa.) defensive end Joey Palko committed to Bucknell back in August, but the Coal Region standout held out hope that Penn State may have a roster spot available for him next year. While on campus for his second game of the season over the weekend, that opportunity became a reality.
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five | 5 playoff games to watch in Week 13
YORK, Pa. — We're in the thick of the high school football playoffs in Central Pennsylvania. While the District 3 playoffs wind down in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A, the state playoffs get underway this week in Class 2A and 1A, where district champs Trinity and Steelton-Highspire are still dancing.
Notre Dame girls volleyball’s longest run ends in state semifinals against York Catholic
The night started great for the Notre Dame High School girls volleyball team. The Crusaders recorded a first-set victory of 25-19 over York Catholic and looked like they could turn their longest stay in the PIAA tournament into a trip to the state final. But then things changed and the...
Arizona State beats No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points, DJ Horne added 19, and Arizona State never trailed in beating No. 20 Michigan
4 WPIAL teams set to play for PIAA soccer championships
On the air: PCN-TV Southern Columbia 4-2; Freedom 7-1 How they got here: Southern Columbia beat Montrose, 5-2; Camp Hill, 3-0; and South Williamsport, 2-1 in double overtime. Freedom defeated Rockwood, 10-0; Karns City, 4-3 in overtime; and Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0. Coaches: Derek Stine, Southern Columbia; Colin Williams, Freedom.
Comments / 0