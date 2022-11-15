Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Wearable solar tech charges personal electronics
Need to charge a mobile phone or smartwatch while on the go? Just don a shirt or backpack incorporating tiny solar cells to perform device charging tasks. The photovoltaics-packed woven textile fashioned at Nottingham Trent University, U.K., is machine-washable at 40° C and undetectable to the wearer. Over 1,000 silicon solar cells — each occupying a space 5 mm long and 1.5 mm wide and accompanied by strong, flexible wiring — are embedded in a waterproof polymer resin and cannot be felt by the wearer.
globalspec.com
New programmable power supply models expand TDK-Lambda range
Targeted at the automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and applied R&D market segments, a new platform of products from TDK-Lambda Corp. expands the company’s advanced programmable DC power supply series into the 7.5 kW range. Six new models are available, ranging from 20 V-375 A to 1500 V-5 A....
globalspec.com
CubeWorks debuts CubiSens XT1 for cold chain logistics
CubeWorks, a startup specializing in smart sensing solutions, has introduced the next-generation visibility solution for cold chain logistics with its CubiSens XT1. The XT1 is the first temperature tracker of its kind that enables product-level monitoring of biopharma products for temperature compliance and quality assurance for the entire lifecycle. Measuring 16 mm in diameter, the CubiSens XT1 is 100 times smaller than conventional data loggers, small enough to fit on any individual product that requires temperature monitoring.
globalspec.com
Demo serves as test of 800G interoperability for data centers
Driven by cloud-based applications, the work-from-home trend and the growth of the internet of things, along with a new wave of artificial intelligence- and machine learning-powered applications, the demand for higher bandwidth, increased throughput and low latency continues to grow at a rapid pace. Equipment manufacturers have responded with the...
globalspec.com
Building a real-time AI-based deep fake detector
Intel Corp. has developed what it claims is the world’s first real-time deepfake detector using artificial intelligence (AI) and capable of catching phony videos with an 96% accuracy rate. Called FakeCatcher, the deepfake detector can return results in milliseconds. The platform uses Intel hardware and software and runs OpenVino...
globalspec.com
Understanding the series and parallel connection of solar panels
Solar panel systems are essential technologies helping engineers to harness solar energy. However, given that solar panel systems are quite easy to assemble, one might assume that the wiring of solar panels isn’t really important. But that assumption would be wrong. The wiring and arrangement of solar panels impact...
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
globalspec.com
SAIC Motor to launch robotaxi service in Shenzhen, China
SAIC Motor, one of China’s largest automotive OEMs, plans to launch robotaxi service in the city of Shenzhen. The company is one of a growing list of companies that are testing autonomous vehicles in the country with others like Pony.ai, Baidu, XPeng and Xiaomi. Previously, SAIC partnered with Pony.ai for robotaxi project in Shanghai, China.
globalspec.com
Nexperia ordered to sell stake in Newport Wafer Fab
The saga continues over the fate of the Newport Wafer Fab, the U.K.’s largest semiconductor facility, as the government has ordered Nexperia to sell its majority stake. According to a report from Electronics Weekly, Nexperia must sell at least 86% of Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security review. The government said the move was being done due to a national security risk related to semiconductor technology activities and that the sale could undermine British capabilities.
globalspec.com
Stellantis acquires autonomous vehicle software startup aiMotive
Automotive OEM Stellantis N.V. will acquire autonomous software maker aiMotive in a move that will boost Stellantis’ mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive platform. Stellantis said the deal will accelerate its 2030 goals to provide autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to future models. Financial details were not disclosed.
globalspec.com
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invests in TSMC
For the first time, Berkshire Hathaway, the real estate firm owned by business magnet Warren Buffett, has invested in a semiconductor firm, pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). According to a report from CNN, Berkshire Hathaway purchased a $4.1 billion stake in TSMC, or about 60 million American depository...
globalspec.com
Building science competition challenges US students
Now in its fifth year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s JUMP into STEM collegiate competition invites student teams with a mix of majors across architecture, engineering, public policy, computer science, economics and more to compete in challenges relevant to the building industry. This year's challenges focus on electrifying, decarbonizing...
globalspec.com
Highly insulated measurement module for EV testing
A new measurement module from IMC fills a void in the ever-increasing demands in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery testing markets. The new CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module is designed to capture differential voltages up to 1500 V and has 1000 V CAT II and reinforced insulation. Four channels, equipped with banana laboratory terminals, deliver measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel.
Comments / 0