Afternoon Briefing: St. Ignatius hockey players remain hospitalized after crash [Chicago Tribune]

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
fox32chicago.com
St. Ignatius bus crash: Trucker did not slow down or swerve to miss bus carrying hockey team, witnesses say
CHICAGO - Before he hit a bus carrying students from St. Ignatius College Prep, the driver of a semi was seen swerving back and forth across a highway and traveling more than 90 mph, according to Indiana authorities. Victor Santos briefly tapped the brakes of his truck as he approached...
Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star
Some disturbing news emerged earlier this week about former Syracuse Orange and NBA forward Donté Greene. According to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana for an alleged robbery. The store clerk detailed the incident in the police report, saying that Greene told him to “give Read more... The post Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana
It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Julie Gill
Since 2015 Julie Gill has been the General Manager for Patrick’s Grille. Before stepping into the restaurant's managerial role; however, Gill spent 16 years in the hospitality field working at country clubs and casinos like Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Pottawattomie Country Club, and Ameristar Casino.
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit. According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into...
RSV is Surging; Cases of Flu, COVID Are On the Rise. Should We Be Wearing Masks?
At 10 a.m., top health officials in Illinois and Chicago will give an update on 2022 flu season for adults and kids, and offer guidance ahead of projected rise in cases. We'll stream the update live in the player above. Health experts in Chicago and across the country since October...
247Sports
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame
On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
Police seek tips in crash that killed Northwest Indiana teacher; condemn ‘incorrect’ speculation
PORTAGE, Ind. — Police are seeking tips following a six-vehicle crash that killed a Northwest Indiana middle school teacher and condemned “incorrect” speculation. At around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, Portage police responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
Oak Brook shooting investigation underway after report of person shot near hotel
Westmont police found a male victim in the area near an Oak Brook hotel.
