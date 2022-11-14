ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers’ Mara Braun is Big Ten women’s basketball freshman of the week [Pioneer Press]

By John Shipley, Pioneer Press
big10central.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Women’s basketball: Gophers to play host to UConn in 2023 [Pioneer Press :: SP-WOMENS-BASKETBALL-GOPHERS-PLAY-HOST-UCONN-2023-20221115]

Minnesota’s women’s basketball team has scheduled a home game against the University of Connecticut for next season, the program announced Tuesday, bringing superstar guard Paige Bueckers to Williams Arena. The game is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2023. Bueckers, a point guard from Hopkins, where she was ranked the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Gophers football: In rivalry game vs. Iowa, better bowl projections also on the line [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-RIVALRY-GAME-VS-IOWA-BETTER-BOWL-20221115]

The Gophers football team’s seventh win of the season — a 31-3 drubbing of Northwestern last Saturday — didn’t do much to improve Minnesota’s bowl projections this week. After the prognostications had a wide range over the previous three weeks, the Gophers’ possible destinations stayed...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy