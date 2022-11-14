Gophers’ Mara Braun is Big Ten women’s basketball freshman of the week [Pioneer Press]

Read full article on original website
Women’s basketball: Without leading scorer, Gophers lose at North Dakota State [Pioneer Press]
Minnesota was without burgeoning star Mara Braun on Thursday at the Scheels Center in Fargo, and she was missed. After building leads of eight points in the first half, the Gophers struggled to make baskets from the field and the free-throw line in a 71-65 loss to North Dakota State, their first loss of the season.
Women’s hockey: Gophers head to Wisconsin with chip on their shoulders [Pioneer Press]
The Minnesota women’s hockey team was finding its former mojo last January when they traveled down to Mankato and beat Minnesota State 7-2 on Jan. 14 to start a home-and-home weekend series. The next day in Minneapolis, the Mavericks ended their 53-game losing streak against the Gophers with a...
Mo Ibrahim decided to return to Minnesota for a 6th season and is setting records left and right [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 17—CEDAR RAPIDS — The highest of the highs, some of the lowest of the lows. Mo Ibrahim has experienced them in his six-year football career at the University of Minnesota. The Big Ten Conference's running back of the year. The records he has set and still will...
3 keys, prediction for Iowa football against Minnesota [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 17—The high temperature for Minneapolis on Saturday is supposed to be 17 degrees. The winning team's point total in the Iowa-Minnesota game might not be much higher. The over/under for Saturday's contest is 32.5. Here are three keys for Iowa to emerge victorious and keep the Floyd of...
Women’s basketball: Gophers to play host to UConn in 2023 [Pioneer Press :: SP-WOMENS-BASKETBALL-GOPHERS-PLAY-HOST-UCONN-2023-20221115]
Minnesota’s women’s basketball team has scheduled a home game against the University of Connecticut for next season, the program announced Tuesday, bringing superstar guard Paige Bueckers to Williams Arena. The game is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2023. Bueckers, a point guard from Hopkins, where she was ranked the...
Gophers football: In rivalry game vs. Iowa, better bowl projections also on the line [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-RIVALRY-GAME-VS-IOWA-BETTER-BOWL-20221115]
The Gophers football team’s seventh win of the season — a 31-3 drubbing of Northwestern last Saturday — didn’t do much to improve Minnesota’s bowl projections this week. After the prognostications had a wide range over the previous three weeks, the Gophers’ possible destinations stayed...
Augsburg cross country finds the perfect role model in Mohammed Bati. He’s really fast, too. [Pioneer Press]
Before every Augsburg University cross country meet, head coach Nick Larson tries to carry the team’s tent to the race site. Because before he can grab it, he’s beaten to the punch by Mohammed Bati, the first-year runner and MIAC Cross Country Athlete of the Year. “It always...
