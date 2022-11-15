ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now

UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
MAHWAH, NJ
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Passaic River

A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NEWARK, NJ
NY1

Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates

Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
BRONX, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

