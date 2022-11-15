Read full article on original website
Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now
UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
Daily Targum
Rutgers students discuss thoughts on cleanliness, convenience of residence halls
Residence Life houses more than 16,000 students in 140 buildings across all four campuses of Rutgers—New Brunswick. Several undergraduate students discussed their own experiences in residence halls and what they think needs to be changed. Kayleigh Sandman, a School of Arts and Sciences junior, said she has enjoyed her...
Daily Targum
U. holds symposium to collaborate with 3 research institutions in addressing climate change
In order to address the effects of climate change on local communities, Rutgers recently teamed up with three other New Jersey universities to hold the Regional Symposium on Climate Change, Planetary and Human Health on climate change and its link to public health. The event brought together experts from four...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Fire Department Lieutenant From Deerpark Admits To Being Major Drug Trafficker
A former Hudson Valley fire lieutenant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker. Orange County resident Paul Smith, age 52, of Deerpark, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Smith, a...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Body Pulled From Passaic River
A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Beach Radio
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
