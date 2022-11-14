ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Broadcast legend Stan Stovall retires

They say you can never go home again. But, fortunately, when it comes to our friend, Stan Stovall, he did. As we look back at his storied career, we cherish the meticulous professionalism that makes Stan, Stan. From the most serious and tragic of headlines to the most joyous of...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11:00 a.m. November 16 — Temperatures will tumble through the end of the week and heading into the weekend in Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Wednesday with temperatures in the breezy low 50s. Thursday and Friday remain sunny, but come with below average temperatures....
BALTIMORE, MD
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
EASTON, MD
Hilltop

Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year

Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
WASHINGTON, DC
districtadministration.com

How a Black Student Achievement counselor is closing opportunity gaps

Principal Robert Motley calls Atholton High School’s Black Student Achievement liaison a “godsend position.” Every high school in Maryland’s Howard County Public School System has, like Atholton, a Black Student Achievement liaison whose sole responsibility is to monitor the performance of African American students. The liaisons...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Meeting in Baltimore, US Catholic bishops to pivot on anti-abortion messaging, efforts

Baltimore's archbishop took center stage Tuesday during several key developments on the first day of the annual fall assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agenda includes American politics and domestic policy -- and their reach can influence elections and grassroots activism. Church leaders are meeting for the first time since the so-called Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Baltimore immigration and refugee service

A Baltimore faith-based nonprofit organization that serves refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants is receiving its largest contribution from an individual donor ever. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Monday announced it received a $15 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Over the last seven months, Scott has given almost $2 billion to 343 organizations "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott said in an online post.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Candlewood Suites Hotel Opens on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md

IHG Army Hotels (IHG) and Lendlease announce the opening of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Md. Featuring 69 guest rooms and spanning nearly 50,000 square feet, the newly constructed Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground is the latest extension of the engagement between IHG, Lendlease and the Privatized Army Lodging (PAL) initiative, a U.S. Army-led, public-private venture to revitalize on-post lodging for, and support and serve, soldiers, their families and all government travelers. The hotel also represents the 16th Candlewood Suites property made possible through PAL, which now supports more than 12,000 hotel rooms across 40 military installations nationwide.
ABERDEEN, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

