footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: St. John Bosco vs. Mission Viejo
Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) travels to Mission Viejo (Calif.) Friday at 7:00 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the...
Huntington Beach, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
Fontana Herald News
Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies
Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
Coyote Attacks Little Girl Near Huntington Beach Pier
A two-year-old child has been hospitalized with non life-threatening bites to her head and face after being attacked by a wild coyote near Huntington Beach Pier. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bree Anne Lee Thacker filed a claim alleging negligence by the city of Huntington Beach leading ...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
beckersasc.com
Hoag adds gastroenterologist to lead motility program
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for over 10 years, and she will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations. "Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the...
Wilson High teacher on leave after accusation he talked about wanting to shoot students
A post on Instagram accuses the teacher of saying "This school is lucky they don’t let me bring my 9mm glock, or else I would have shot four students already." The post Wilson High teacher on leave after accusation he talked about wanting to shoot students appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Yorba Linda, CA
Whether you want to experience the small-town atmosphere for a quick getaway or you’re looking for a place to settle in, the city of Yorba Linda in California could be the one you’re searching for. Located in the northeast part of Orange County, the city is one of...
menifee247.com
Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road
An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
Wrong-way driver slams into law-enforcement recruits out jogging in Whittier
A wrong-way driver slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier on Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges
A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
lmu.edu
The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race
“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
