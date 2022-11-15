ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

LIVE AUDIO: St. John Bosco vs. Mission Viejo

Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) travels to Mission Viejo (Calif.) Friday at 7:00 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Huntington Beach, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
beckersasc.com

Hoag adds gastroenterologist to lead motility program

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program. Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for over 10 years, and she will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations. "Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Yorba Linda, CA

Whether you want to experience the small-town atmosphere for a quick getaway or you’re looking for a place to settle in, the city of Yorba Linda in California could be the one you’re searching for. Located in the northeast part of Orange County, the city is one of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road

An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
MENIFEE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges

A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lmu.edu

The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race

“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

