Pistons' Jaden Ivey becomes third rookie with consecutive 20-point games

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey on Monday put up his second straight 20-point game, but the performance was not enough as the Detroit Pistons lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Ivey produced a team-high 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in the 115-111 loss. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished 6-of-16 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in 34 minutes of work.

The fifth pick became the third rookie this season with consecutive 20-point performances (Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin). He is the first rookie this season to total 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds in a game.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey liked his shot creation in the game.

I thought his speed was the difference of getting into the paint and creating things for other people. I thought he did a good job of kicking out in those situations. It is a lot of pressure for a young man to close out a game like that but the only way he is going to learn is to go through it. … I thought Ivey put pressure on the defense with his speed and he got some great, open looks.

Ivey led the Pistons down the stretch as they nearly overcame an 11-point deficit. He created for himself and his teammates, organized the offense well and looked comfortable as the floor general.

Ivey continued a strong start to the season with the performance on Monday. He has scored in double figures in all but one of his 14 games, the most such games by a rookie. He is emerging as one of the top first-year players.

He looks to be as advertised as the fifth pick and is quickly emerging as a cornerstone for the Pistons. With Ivey and Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, the Pistons have arguably the top up-and-coming duo in the league on their roster.