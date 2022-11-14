Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack
This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
A Goat with Cyclops Eyes
© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear
If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
Centre Daily
Fisherman catches rare ‘unicorn’ of a fish in Toronto Harbor, photo shows
Will Sampson has been fishing his whole life. The 31-year-old seasoned fisherman regularly visits the Toronto Harbor where he usually catches pike, a fish common to the area, he told CBC. So, when he felt a heavy pull on his fishing line on Sunday, Oct. 30, he figured he would reel in his usual catch.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope
Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
Watch this brilliant bird: Apollo, an African grey parrot, amazes internet with his smarts, vocabulary
Apollo the parrot is lighting up the internet with his verbal skills and intelligence. How owners take his training very seriously, and share what methods they use to bring out his talents.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of New York?
Eastern bluebirds are common birds in the eastern United States. They prefer open woodlands and orchards near open fields. They make their nests in tree cavities and use grass, weed stems, and twigs to build them. The female lays up to four or six pale blue eggs. The bluebird's call is distinctive, evocative, and melodious. It can alert other birds to predators, making it an excellent choice for birdwatching.
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
pethelpful.com
How Do Squirrels Have Babies?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner with a strong background in nutrition. Squirrels are among the most common rodents in the world. They live on every continent except Antarctica and are known for their bushy tails, distinctive markings, and acorn-hoarding habits. Squirrels are small mammals in the family of Sciuridae.
a-z-animals.com
This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By
This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By. The sight of a tiger is sufficient to trigger a cold chill down the spine of many animals. Tigers take the spot on top of their food chain as apex predators, meaning animals in their natural environment don’t scare them, except bears, elephants, and a few other species.
a-z-animals.com
This Snow Leopard Plunging Hundreds of Feet off a Cliff With Dinner Is Motivation to All Predators
This Snow Leopard Plunging Hundreds of Feet off a Cliff With Dinner Is Motivation to All Predators. If you ever thought that there was a more agile predator than a big cat, this video may be all the proof you need. While bears may be big and wolf packs smart, there is simply nothing like the sheer agility and prowess that a leopard has when it is hunting its prey. This clip of a snow leopard plunging hundreds of feet down to chase a goat is absolutely wild.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
'I do them in batches': The wooden crab man
So on the night we celebrate the Marine Corps, how about a story on a retired Marine. This is a story about Maryland's decorated wooden crab man.
a-z-animals.com
This Thirsty Warthog Is Forced to Drink From a Puddle a Mere Foot From a Crocodile
This Thirsty Warthog Is Forced to Drink From a Puddle a Mere Foot From a Crocodile. If you thought that crocodiles always get things their own way, you need to watch this video! Thirst has driven this warthog to drink from an unappealing pond of water containing murky, green water and we get to see what happens next.
Missing Dog Befriends Fox for Survival
We’re all familiar with Disney’s aww-inducing animated classic (and its several spin-offs) the Fox and the Hound. While a sweet and charming story, such a friendship is highly unlikely in real life. Even with a hound uninterested in chasing, a typical fox wants nothing to do with domestic dogs.
a-z-animals.com
Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore
Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore. Wild swimming is a popular pastime that has many benefits for your physical and mental health. However, when it comes to choosing a companion, a huge croc is not going to be top of most people’s lists. In this shocking footage, which was apparently shot in Mexico, we see a terrified swimmer making for shore with a huge croc in pursuit! It’s already been watched over three and a half million times!
Time Out Global
Meet four new Tasmanian Devils at the Night Safari's Wallaby Exhibit
If you needed a reason to visit the Night Safari, then here's one – the park has just welcomed four new Tasmanian Devils, a first in Singapore. Visit these iconic predators from Australia at the public exhibit at the end of Night Safari's Wallaby Trail. According to Mandai Wildlife Group, the four female Devils are around three years old and adorably named Crumpet, Snickers, Jesse, and Panini.
BBC
Black-naped pheasant-pigeon sighted in PNG for first time in 140 years
Some 140 years after the black-naped pheasant-pigeon was last sighted by scientists, researchers have "rediscovered" the rare bird. After a month of searching, a team in September captured footage of the species deep in the forest of a tiny island off Papua New Guinea. It was a mammoth effort that...
Comments / 0