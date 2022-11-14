ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack

This Lion Pride Teams Up for a Lightning-Fast Crocodile Attack. Fierce predators usually adhere to mutual respect since each can harm or even kill the other. Still, crocs and lions share some habitats, and a clash once in a while is inevitable. A crocodile may attack a lion that gets into the water, while lions may hunt and eat younger crocs.
a-z-animals.com

See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls

In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
justpene50

A Goat with Cyclops Eyes

© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Whiskey Riff

Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope

Watch a Lioness and 15FT Crocodile Play Tug of War With an Antelope. The Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many top predators. They are all highly skilled and possess many adaptions to allow them to efficiently capture other animals so that they can consume them. So, what happens when two top predators both think that a certain item of prey belongs to them?
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of New York?

Eastern bluebirds are common birds in the eastern United States. They prefer open woodlands and orchards near open fields. They make their nests in tree cavities and use grass, weed stems, and twigs to build them. The female lays up to four or six pale blue eggs. The bluebird's call is distinctive, evocative, and melodious. It can alert other birds to predators, making it an excellent choice for birdwatching.
NEW YORK STATE
pethelpful.com

How Do Squirrels Have Babies?

Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner with a strong background in nutrition. Squirrels are among the most common rodents in the world. They live on every continent except Antarctica and are known for their bushy tails, distinctive markings, and acorn-hoarding habits. Squirrels are small mammals in the family of Sciuridae.
a-z-animals.com

This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By

This Tiger Stops for a Drink, Then a Dominant Elephant Strolls By. The sight of a tiger is sufficient to trigger a cold chill down the spine of many animals. Tigers take the spot on top of their food chain as apex predators, meaning animals in their natural environment don’t scare them, except bears, elephants, and a few other species.
a-z-animals.com

This Snow Leopard Plunging Hundreds of Feet off a Cliff With Dinner Is Motivation to All Predators

This Snow Leopard Plunging Hundreds of Feet off a Cliff With Dinner Is Motivation to All Predators. If you ever thought that there was a more agile predator than a big cat, this video may be all the proof you need. While bears may be big and wolf packs smart, there is simply nothing like the sheer agility and prowess that a leopard has when it is hunting its prey. This clip of a snow leopard plunging hundreds of feet down to chase a goat is absolutely wild.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Thirsty Warthog Is Forced to Drink From a Puddle a Mere Foot From a Crocodile

This Thirsty Warthog Is Forced to Drink From a Puddle a Mere Foot From a Crocodile. If you thought that crocodiles always get things their own way, you need to watch this video! Thirst has driven this warthog to drink from an unappealing pond of water containing murky, green water and we get to see what happens next.
DogTime

Missing Dog Befriends Fox for Survival

We’re all familiar with Disney’s aww-inducing animated classic (and its several spin-offs) the Fox and the Hound. While a sweet and charming story, such a friendship is highly unlikely in real life. Even with a hound uninterested in chasing, a typical fox wants nothing to do with domestic dogs.
a-z-animals.com

Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore

Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore. Wild swimming is a popular pastime that has many benefits for your physical and mental health. However, when it comes to choosing a companion, a huge croc is not going to be top of most people’s lists. In this shocking footage, which was apparently shot in Mexico, we see a terrified swimmer making for shore with a huge croc in pursuit! It’s already been watched over three and a half million times!
Time Out Global

Meet four new Tasmanian Devils at the Night Safari's Wallaby Exhibit

If you needed a reason to visit the Night Safari, then here's one – the park has just welcomed four new Tasmanian Devils, a first in Singapore. Visit these iconic predators from Australia at the public exhibit at the end of Night Safari's Wallaby Trail. According to Mandai Wildlife Group, the four female Devils are around three years old and adorably named Crumpet, Snickers, Jesse, and Panini.
BBC

Black-naped pheasant-pigeon sighted in PNG for first time in 140 years

Some 140 years after the black-naped pheasant-pigeon was last sighted by scientists, researchers have "rediscovered" the rare bird. After a month of searching, a team in September captured footage of the species deep in the forest of a tiny island off Papua New Guinea. It was a mammoth effort that...

